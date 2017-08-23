“And, verily, the angels spread their wings for the seekers of knowledge

out of delight. Verily, every creature of the heaven and the earth asks

forgiveness for the seeker of knowledge, even the fish in the sea.”

[Abu Dawud and At-Tirmidhi – Kitab al Ilm]

To all incoming freshman, I would like to welcome you to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Although I didn’t enter as an underclassman, I, just like most of you, had some concerns about coming somewhere new, especially as a Muslim. As we see on TV, current political tensions raise reason for concern. A level of concern was within me to a point where I felt I had to keep my faith from showing in any way, shape or form. But within a week, I had come to understand that Lafayette is a city of faith, and although my faith may differ, it is still a faith that is respected and welcomed. Now, this does not mean that you will not receive looks of confusion, but the root of such response isn’t evil, but rather curiosity.

With that being said, it seems appropriate now to speak about the real reason you all have come. Pursuing knowledge and achieving a degree in college is a noble feat, and I commend you all for having begun this venture. Classes won’t always incur excitement, nor fulfillment, but putting in an effort to learn and excel will yield the fruits of success.

Outside of class, diversity surrounds you in ways that allow you to learn, yet feel comfortable within your own skin. From student-run clubs holding meetings on different days of the week, to events they may host throughout the semester, the opportunities to be exposed to varieties in cultures, religions and ideologies are enormous. In my opinion, one of the best factors that come to rise amongst these meetings and events is the food.

Food isn’t bound only to these settings, but the different options for food that surrounds campus demonstrates how important food culture is in Lafayette. I suggest you make it your business to break bread with someone you don’t know at least once a week. Not only will your social network expand, but you’ll obtain enlightenment from different aspects of life and a full stomach.

The last point I’d like to touch on is faith. Presence of faith or even holding on to faith is an important, and in my opinion, essential part of being in college. While you are in class, you are stimulating your intellect; while you are with your friends, you are stimulating your emotions. Yet when does one stimulate their spirit?

Just as the void of emotional and mental support creates havoc within one’s overall balance, one must also endure the proper protocols to ensure the spirit is well nourished. Take time for yourself to care for your spirit, meet others within your faith and outside of your faith and speak about factors regarding your faith system. Sometimes just speaking about it can create within oneself a surge of spiritual tranquility that can push one forward through a difficult time. I hope you all have a successful semester, and please join the Muslim Student Association’s Eid ul Adha event Sept. 1 at Bayou Bijou at 6 p.m. Peace and blessings.