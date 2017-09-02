In an effort to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Black Student Union is having a diaper donation drive.

Kenton Jackson, BSU president, said organization members agreed diapers are crucial for childcare during natural disasters.

“We felt like a diaper drive would be best because babies are victims that people tend to overlook,” Jackson said.

Donated diapers will be sent to the Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio. Raven Pigee, a BSU member, said she found the Texas Diaper Bank through Facebook; it was listed as in “dire need” of donations.

“I wanted to find ways where the BSU can contribute,” Pigee said.

After researching the website, Pigee said she thought the diaper drive would be a good idea for a donation.

“People tend to overlook a baby’s need during this time,” Pigee said, “because they can’t speak for themselves. We wanted to help in whatever way we can.”

The donation will run until Sept. 22. People can drop off supplies at the BSU cubicles in the Student Union. Acadiana area residents interested in donating but are unable to get to the drop-off area or have questions about the diaper drive can contact the BSU by email at theulbsu@gmail.com.

