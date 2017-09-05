The green space in the cross section of Hebrard Boulevard and Boucher Street is under construction of an outdoor amphitheater and an outside lounge area for students.

According to Mary McMahon, SGA president, half of the green area will be transformed into an amphitheater and used for events like Ragin’ Roar and Yell Like Hell, which were previously held at Blackham Coliseum.

The other half of the space will remain a grassy area and more trees will be planted in an effort to provide more shade.

“Students will be able to lay out picnic blankets, or set up hammocks and just enjoy our slight little green on campus,” McMahon said.

Benches and “cafeteria-style picnic tables,” similar to those found on the Student Union Patio, will also be added, she said.

Though McMahon and the current SGA administration do have a voice in the renovations, she said the student administration under previous SGA President Kristen Allen (2015), worked with university administration in a more hands on manner because the university was brainstorming ideas at the time.

“Kristen, Annie and Chris were very adamant about having at least one green area and to have at least part of that area remain a grassy area,” McMahon said.