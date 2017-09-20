A new associate professor and criminologist, Michelle Jeanis, Ph.D., has partnered with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s department for research that could improve social media’s use in missing person cases.

“Right now, they’re calling it the new milk carton campaign,” Jeanis said.

Jeanis explained her work is intended to find the social media tactics that work best for nonprofit organizations and law enforcement.

“One of my main goals is getting this information to the practitioners,” she said. “I think about that with all the research that I do. Why am I doing this and how can it benefit the people doing the real work?”

Jeanis was invited to speak at a training seminar by Lafayette Sheriff Public Information Officer John Mowell. Afterward, she was asked to conduct further research with them.

“We don’t know what works best in the social media realm,” she admitted.

Jeanis’ research falls in line with her concurrent project at Tampa’s University of South Florida, which houses a research lab co-founded with other professors called the SPRUCE Lab — the Social and Psychological Research for Understanding Crime Etiology Lab.

There, Jeanis is conducting research studies with undergraduate and graduate students on national missing person cases.

“The one (research project) I’m heading is this massive national sample that we obtain from NamUS,” Jeanis explained, “which is the national repository where law enforcement agencies post information about their open missing person cases. Anybody can look it up.”

Other missing person cases were also analyzed from the non-profit Doe Network, Jeanis added.

Since February 2017, Jeanis said the project had coded and analyzed over 500 cases. She expressed hopes of eventually observing over 3,000 missing person cases.

“We want to be able to assess solvability, so we can show from a statistical standpoint that increased exposure will increase likelihood of solving that case or having a recovery,” Jeanis said.

“You can ask law enforcement agencies and they’ll say, ‘Yeah, that increases our likelihood of closing that case, the more attention we get to it.’ But no one has ever tested exposure scientifically, because it is so labor intensive,” she added.

That is not all to consider, however. Jeanis’ work at the SPRUCE Lab focuses on national cases. Her research with the sheriff’s department involves social media, particularly Facebook, she explained.

“I’m getting access to their Facebook page, and I’m going to analyze their posts of missing people and see what the best practices are,” she said.

In previous research, Jeanis said she saw “disparity based on gender and race.”

“We know that media attention operates on newsworthy principles, so our ideal victims are seen as more newsworthy … the victims that are seen as more vulnerable are women, children and the elderly,” she explained.

“Proximity is also important,” Jeanis continued. “If the case is geographically closer to us, we might be more likely to engage in it.”

Jeanis commented on what the research project with the sheriff’s department would mean.

“If we are successful at finding what the best practices are, we are going to create training manuals and get the word out there with other law enforcement agencies. That’s my goal, to start with Louisiana and move out.”

Public information officer for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office, John Mowell, said cooperation with Jeanis started when they discovered her interest in missing persons cases. Mowell said Jeanis was invited to conduct an executive training seminar because the sheriff’s office had been looking to expand its abilities with using social media to find missing persons.

“Basically,” Mowell said, “our persons and juvenile detectives come to our office to post to social media.”

“Lafayette is known as a hub city, and it has one of the largest sheriff’s department within the state,” Mowell explained about the need to expand their social media abilities.

Because there is a large group of social media followers for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Mowell explained anyone can aid in missing persons cases.

“We look forward to having a good relationship with UL Lafayette in increasing our social media capabilities,” Mowell said.

Jeanis said she was enthusiastic about working in Lafayette, where her initial involvement in missing person cases stemmed from the Mickey Shunick missing persons case. In 2012, while Jeanis was mastering in psychology at UL Lafayette, she volunteered to help. Shunick was a UL Lafayette student who disappeared while riding her bike.

“She was missing for a few months before she was recovered and it was a very centralized story in Lafayette and had a really great impact,” Jeanis said.

Shunick’s disappearance eventually led to the founding of Resource Association for Missing People (RAMP), a non-profit organization in Lafayette.

“I think the nonprofit organizations, the law enforcement agencies and the university are working really hard to create this network where we can make change here in the community,” Jeanis said of organizations like RAMP. “I think that’s pretty rare in the world to see everybody working together real nicely and having the time and the means to make that happen.”