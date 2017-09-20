Whether dispelling myths of Lafayette Parish’s predisposition to slavery in front of students, faculty and community residents in Griffin Hall or in front of larger audiences such as TEDxVermilionStreet, Rick Swanson, Ph.D., interim chair of the political science department, knows a thing or two about local history.

In his research, Swanson discovered his specialty in civil liberties and civil rights in the wealth of hidden history and revised historical accounts surrounding the Civil War, Reconstruction Era and Jim Crow Era.

“They are still teaching students in high schools that the Civil War wasn’t about slavery,” Swanson said.

His talk, “The History of Black Civil Rights in Lafayette Parish, 1800-1970,” was one in a series of talks at the TEDx event surrounding hot-button national issues such as domestic violence, fighting community decay and, in Swanson’s case, hidden history.

Inspired by a friend who asked him to present his findings, Swanson said he performed in front of a “packed house” of about 300 people.

“It was 50 percent black and 50 percent white in the audience,” he said.

Swanson has another presentation on “Black Civil Rights in Lafayette Parish” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Lafayette Public Library’s downtown branch.

Swanson’s stint at UL Lafayette began in 2001. He teaches courses such as POLS 110: American National Government; POLS 382: Law and Judicial Process; POLS 483: Civil Liberties and POLS 487: Civil Rights Law. Swanson also serves as UL Lafayette’s pre-law adviser.

Swanson earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois; his master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University; his law degree from Southern Illinois University and his doctorate from the University of Kentucky.

“I try to be honest about history,” Swanson said. “We can’t move forward until we are honest about the past and form trust.”

Sharon Ridgeway, Ph.D., another political science professor, said because Swanson has a doctorate and a law degree, he has been a good asset to the university’s pre-law program.

“Dr. Swanson has taken the pre-law concentration and made it known throughout the state as the No. 1 pre-law concentration,” Ridgeway said.

Dominic Santiny is a junior secondary education major taking Swanson’s American National Government course this semester. Santiny said he looked on the website, Rate My Professor, to see reviews on Swanson, and the reviews he saw were positive. She said Swanson “motivates” her and her class and regards his students as more than just college students.

“He makes us feel like our voices can be heard,” she said.

Ridgeway said she’s passed by Swanson’s classroom and subsequently fell witness to one of his classes.

“One of the first times when I saw him when he was here, he was in a room,” Ridgeway said, “and as I was walking by, he was demonstrating a bright line — a clear legal point — and he was jumping saying ‘This is a bright line!’ and he’d cross over like he’s at a door.”

“I love teaching,” Swanson said, “I love to talk about important ideas to make a positive difference in the world.”

Before teaching, Swanson worked as a law clerk in Illinois for James A. Knecht of the Illinois Appellate Court from 1994 until 1996.

Some of Swanson’s articles and essays, which analyze legal concepts and judicial voting behavior, were published in law journals, legal encyclopedias and peer-reviewed journals.