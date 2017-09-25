Kristopher Harrison, treasurer of the Student Government Association, announced the SGA fall budget will be approved in next week’s meeting.

The budget is broken into five parts: the executive budget is $68,007; the total college fund for individuals is $6,486; the total college fund for organizations is $12,972; the total college fund for projects is $19,800; the general fund is $3,000.

There are still vacancies in the senate: one vacancy for the College of Nursing; one vacancy for the College of Education; one vacancy for the Graduate College. There are 25 freshman candidates running for SGA. Applications for freshmen are due Monday, Oct. 2 at noon.

Rita Onuzuruike was officially sworn in as President of the University College. Last week Onuzuruike was sworn in as a senator.

President Mary McMahon announced the green space will be completed in the spring semester. McMahon also announced the college presidents will be meet with Joseph Savoie, Ed.D, to give him updates on each SGA college president’s meeting with their respective deans.

The senate nominated Vice President Maddie Breaux to be SGA’s nominee for the 2017 homecoming court.