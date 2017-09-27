I have come to understand that through the hardships that arise in everyday interactions, we come to digest these circumstances differently.

The reactions we enact can correlate with different aspects of our mentality, experiences or state of heart. Recall a few times where you heard bad news, which would normally invoke sadness or dismay. Did you respond in the same manner each time? Some would infer that through many bad experiences, one’s emotional state gets used to being dealt with in a negative manner, but what if it isn’t a factor of habitual pain but rather an alteration in state. I propose that this form of alteration in state can be an example of “small-scale” occurrences of divine intervention.

The spiritual/emotional heart can at times alter in disposition, regardless of the command of an individual. Although we may want to convince ourselves that we are in full control of our bodies and emotions, God’s command eclipses our wishes. Obviously, arguments may arise from this concept like “how does man have free will?” or “how do we determine when it is us acting or God working?”

Firstly: God, being the creator, establishes the rules and laws of the universe, from the small scale (like atomic or bacterial interactions) to the big scale, (the formation of planets). We operate as humans under these laws naturally. For example, we cannot simply decide to grow wings and fly around; rather, we implement our understanding of natural laws and manipulate them to achieve flight with an aircraft. Furthermore, it is within the Lord’s power that he violates these established laws as he sees fit. These violations are called miracles.

The heart of man, works not only as a pump (in the physical sense) but as emotional and spiritual hub that works closely with the soul. Due to its vital position within the physical and spiritual anatomy of a human, there are examples where we can see God’s influence on it.

Envision your heart reacting to different kinds of emotions, does your heart feel the same at a point of relief, fear or happiness? The heartbeat’s rhythm at these stages are unique and easily identifiable. Let us look at the example of Moses’ mother, who was inspired by God to throw Moses into the Nile river. Although there was the encroaching fear that Moses would be killed if founded by the Pharaoh’s army, the idea of throwing a newborn into a river is daunting upon a mother, to say the least. In the Qur’an, it is mentioned how Moses’ mother was close to not fulfilling the command of throwing Moses into the Nile. It was then, that God interceded and “wrapped” her heart, which is an expression in Arabic that can be alluded to a strengthening or fortifying of her heart.

Although this circumstance occurred to Moses’ mother — the mother of a prophet — it doesn’t mean that it cannot occur to you and me. This example of God’s intercession within the states of Man shows His proximity to us, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. This proximity isn’t reserved for the utmost pious, nor those of the past. God’s plan or ordinance for everyone is tailored in a way that we cannot possibly fathom entirely, but we must actively attempt to understand concepts within these ordinances.

Through the understanding of God’s proximity to us, tranquility and reassurance shall follow, and verily God knows best.