USA Today announced that The Buzz, a news app provided to University of Louisiana at Lafayette students and other universities across the country, had been pulled from the market and the app’s contract with the university had been terminated.

“It seemed like a great idea, but for some reason it didn’t hit off well on our campus and apparently it did not do as well as they thought it would nationally on other campuses, as well,” said SGA President Mary McMahon.

According to McMahon, students were able to stay informed and access multiple publications such as The Vermilion, USA Today, The Daily Advertiser and The New York Times through the app.

The Buzz was a mobile extension of the Collegiate Readership Program, which existed on UL Lafayette’s campus prior to the app’s launch. With the Collegiate Readership Program, students were able to pick up free physical copies of USA Today and The Daily Advertiser and limited New York Times copies.

McMahon said at the end of May 2016, when UL Lafayette’s USA Today representative presented them with the opportunity to switch from the College Readership Program to the app, all signs were pointing toward it being the best decision.

She said the representative also reported in the initial meeting that it had been successfully implemented on campuses across the country. Although SGA representatives from universities had not responded to McMahon’s inquires confirming success of the app, she said she saw nothing but good things in her further research from reviews in school papers and online.

“We were given so much information and all we were hearing were great things, so logically it made sense to us, too, that more and more people were opting to get rid of their paper version of the newspaper and just download an app on their phone,” she said.

Fourteen months later, in late June and early July, SGA received an email from USA Today announcing they had pulled the app off the market completely, and that UL Lafayette’s contract had been terminated.

McMahon said she felt the app’s lack of success on UL Lafayette’s campus could be attributed to failure to publicize it to thousands of incoming freshman.

She explained that in her research, many universities introduced the app and encouraged freshman to pull out their devices during orientations and download it. For UL Lafayette, the logistics, and specific tailoring of the app to the university was not complete until after the freshman orientation sessions.

Though SGA was not able to seize the freshman orientation opportunity, McMahon said part of implementing The Buzz included USA Today hiring a UL Lafayette student to work as a marketing director. The student went to events and posted on social media in efforts to promote it.

However, even with marketing efforts, several students were unaware of the app’s existence.

Imari Eaglin, a junior business management major, had no clue the app ever existed. Being the daughter of a previous employee of The Advocate, Eaglin said she keeps up with the news on a daily basis through apps such as the KATC and KFLY apps and Twitter, and she was disappointed she hadn’t known about The Buzz.

Eaglin said she believes with this generation being so tech savvy and more eager to know what’s going on in the world, she feels having an accessible app with multiple news sources and easy accessibility would be attractive to UL Lafayette students.

“There’s nobody not on their phone all the time,” she added.

Eaglin said she hopes the app, or one similar to it, somehow resurfaces for UL Lafayette students. She added she feels it would be better embraced by the community if there was more publicity.

Margarita Perez, dean of students, said administrators only know the information given in the email USA Today sent the university regarding the contract’s termination.

In addition to discovering the app was to be pulled, SGA was also recently notified that their USA Today regional director was changed. McMahon said she felt this is why it has been so complicated to get in contact with them regarding future plans for the university.

Despite the difficulties, McMahon said she and other members of SGA are working diligently to bring another option to campus.

“SGA realizes the importance of having a collegiate readership program and ensuring that students are kept up to date with local, state and national events going on,” McMahon said. “We are in the process of working with USA Today to bring back our school newspapers on campus, but are more than welcome to looking at other options to keep our students informed.”