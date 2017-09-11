The Ragin’ Cajuns had their first cross country meet on Sept. 1 at the New Orleans Invitational. Competing against teams like LSU, Southeastern, UNO, Southern and Nicholls, the men’s team finished first, and the women’s team finished second overall.

Standouts for the men included Jonathan Kimutai and Beau Robinson, who finished third and fourth in their 5-kilometer race with times less than 16 minutes.

On the women’s side, Courtney Musgrove and Lindsay LaGarde stood out, coming in third and fifth respectively.

The Cajuns rank 11th in the USTFCCA (U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association) NCAA division regional cross country rankings. The cross country’s team next match was Friday, Sept. 8 in Mobile, Alabama at the Azalea City Classic. In Alabama, the Cajun men finished first overall, beating out teams like South Alabama, Alabama State and UL Monroe.

Stanley Limoh, Robinson and Kimutai were leaders in the men’s division for the Cajuns’ 6-kilometer race. Musgrove and LaGarde finished third and sixth for the women’s 5-kilometer course.

This put the Cajuns women’s team second overall, beating out Alabama State and UL Monroe, but falling behind South Alabama.

The cross country program made progress at the tournament, garnering another men’s team victory. The Cajuns were able to keep the same pace in the 6-kilometer race as they did in the 5-kilometer the week prior.

The Cajuns will have their next meet on Sept. 23 at the Texas A&M Invitational.