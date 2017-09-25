The Ragin’ Cajuns football team returned to Cajun Field on Sept. 23 to face the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

The ULM Warhawks escaped with a 56-50 victory after an eight-yard touchdown by Derrick Gore sealed the game in the second overtime.

The Warhawks received the best performance of the season from their quarterback Caleb Evans. He completed 28 of 34 attempted passes, for 343 yards with one touchdown. Evans shone in the run game with five touchdowns on the ground along with his 129 rushing yards.

“I thought, defensively, I have to give their quarterback credit. He far exceeded what I thought he could do,” Head Coach Mark Hudspeth said in a press conference after the game. “I thought Evans played an awfully good game. He was hard to stop tonight. That part was disappointing.”

As for the Cajuns, junior quarterback Jordan Davis started the game, but junior Andre Nunez replaced him in the second quarter. Davis has been battling through an injury since last week against Texas A&M. He went two for six with just eight passing yards in his limited playing time.

Hudspeth spoke about taking Davis out of the game following the loss.

“Jordan … we felt like after the first few series just wasn’t ready,” Hudspeth said. “You can just tell by the look in his eye. It was probably unfair to him to try to push him to be ready before he wasn’t.”

The Cajuns were down by 21 points with only 9 minutes and 35 seconds left in the game. They cut the deficit down to 43-36 and gained possession with 1 minute and 56 seconds remaining in the game. Nunez led the Cajuns on the final drive of regulation and threw the game-tying 14-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley.

Nunez finished the game by completing 22 passes out of 37 attempts with 287 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also ran for 49 yards and one touchdown as part of the Cajuns’ 266 total rushing yards for the game.

“I thought Andre Nunez came in and did some good things, especially in the fourth quarter,” Hudspeth said. “I thought he played exceptionally well and gave our team a chance to win the game.”

The Louisiana defense continues to look for answers after giving up 45 or more points in all four games this season. The Warhawks earned 593 total yards and held a slight advantage in time of possession by controlling the ball for 31 minutes and eight seconds.

This was the Cajuns’ first conference game of the season. They now hold a 1-3 overall record, 0-1 in Sun Belt Conference.

There will be no Ragin’ Cajuns football game on Sept. 30; the men will start preparing for their next contest on Oct. 7 against the University of Idaho.

One of the main focuses during the two-week break will be getting Davis healthy again.

“Hopefully these two weeks will allow him to get back and get healthy, but Andre did a really nice job, though,” Hudspeth said.

Asked if there was any quarterback competition after the play of Nunez, Hudspeth said: “I don’t think so.”

The Cajuns will look to bounce back and earn their first conference win of the season against Idaho and a break can either help or hurt their chances of doing so.

“You got two weeks. That’s the good and the bad,” Hudspeth said. “The bad is you have to sit there and chew on a loss for two weeks. The good is it gives you two weeks to prepare, look for answers and improve. It’s a double-edged sword going into an open date.”