The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team headed to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M on Saturday. With 98,412 in attendance, the Cajuns played in front of the largest crowd the football team has seen.

Both teams entered the game with a record of 1-1, but the Cajuns dropped to 1-2 after a 45-21 defeat to the Aggies.

Louisiana faced an early 7-0 deficit but ended the first half with a 21-14 lead. The Cajuns took the lead into halftime after a 13 play, 81-yard drive ended with a touchdown pass from junior Jordan Davis to sophomore running back Jordan Wright.

Texas A&M responded with 17 points in the third quarter and 14 more in the fourth. The Cajuns failed to score in the second half of the game.

Cajuns quarterback Davis went 27-for-43 for 197 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Junior wide receiver Keenan Barnes caught 12 passes for 118 yards, while another junior wide receiver Rhyeem Malone had five catches, 40 yards and one touchdown.

The Cajuns are set to play ULM on Sept. 23 at Cajun Field. The matchup against ULM will be the first conference game of the season for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kickoff is scheduled at 4 p.m.

