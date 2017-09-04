This weekend Louisiana, Houston Baptist, Nicholls, Mississippi Valley and Jacksonville State faced off in the annual Sawyer Camillo Memorial Volleyball Classic, played in the Cajuns’ Earl K. Long Gym.

Throughout the tournament, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns only suffered one loss. They had three wins in total against Jacksonville State, Mississippi Valley and Nicholls, but failed to beat Houston Baptist.

The volleyball season began two weeks ago and, so far, the team has 325 kills, 309 assists, 31 aces, 435 digs and 69 blocks. The Cajuns are performing well as a team, but there were some standouts in the tournament and the fledgling season.

Jessica Bartczyszyn, a senior setter from Cary, Illinois, has a record of 271 assists so far this season. She also has a pretty high dig count at 42. Jessica proves to be the glue of the team every game. She attended Cary-Grove High School where she played as the setter.

Senior hitter Stacey Reilly is another standout so far in the season. As part of the Ragin’ Cajuns, she has a team high of 75 kills and the third most assists and aces from serves. Reilly also has the second highest dig count coming in at 79, exhibiting that even though she is an outside hitter, she can be an all around player who contributes to her team. Reilly is from Houston, Texas, and she attended Concordia Lutheran High School.

Another big player for the Cajuns is Sydney Davis, an outside hitter who currently has the highest number of digs on the team with 109. She is also tied for first with Avery Breaux with seven aces on serves. Breaux additionally has 14 assists, which is the most assists for a non-setter on the team. Davis is from Baton Rouge, and attended St. Joseph’s High School.

A surprising standout is Hali Wisnoskie, a freshman from Columbus, Texas. She was a powerful outside hitter for her high school team, and the same can be said about her contributions to Louisiana. So far, she has 62 kills, the second highest on the team, along with one assist and 23 digs. With all these impressive stats for a freshman, Wisnoskie also has two blocks, the fourth highest on the team.

Lastly, middle blocker Nia Antoine from Lafayette has already had an impressive season. She has 58 kills, the third highest on the team. She also has 14 digs, which is fairly good for a front row player. Antoine has added eight blocks, tying her with sophomore Dree’Ana Abram for the team record.

The Cajuns’ next game is currently scheduled on Sept. 8 in Houston. We’ll see if these five players continue to stand out, or if others will rise to the occasion to improve upon their 4-3 overall record.