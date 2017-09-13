Chris Jones, Ph.D., a professional economist, took an “advantageous” opportunity and left his previous academic home at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, to teach economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“The students are incredibly friendly and seem very eager to learn,” Jones said.

He added it was “refreshing” to see how many local students attend UL Lafayette and want to be successful regionally.

Wes Austin, Ph.D., an economic professor at UL Lafayette was Jones’ classmate at the University of South Florida; he informed Jones about the opening at UL Lafayette.

Jones, 48, said he likes Lafayette, not only for the culture, but also because the city reminds him of Gainesville, Florida.

“I’ll explain to a number of people, Lafayette is about the size of Gainesville, but it’s got Tampa’s number of restaurants,” Jones said.

This semester, Jones is teaching four sections of ECON 300, Fundamentals of Economics. Jones said if the opportunity comes, he would like to teach the higher level electives. He also teaches an online class on economic concepts for the University of South Florida.

“I think of myself as a storyteller,” Jones said. “When I’m trying to convey a message, I like to do it in the context of telling a story.”

Jones said he tries to make the story relatable, so the student can connect the ideas and better understand his lesson.

“I may spend twice as much time on a topic as another instructor or professor, but I do it in an attempt to try to wrap the concept around the framework of a story that can establish the connection of understanding with the student,” Jones said.

Jones has 25 years of professional experience as an economist, and he uses his experience in his teaching.

“He’s a little bit different from some of us who are pure academics,” said Carey Heath, Ph.D., head of the department of economics and finance. “We don’t stray too far from the theoretical world, but he is the kind of economist who applies economic principles to the real world.”

Heath said Jones would be a good asset to UL Lafayette because his professional background and his education bring diversity to the department.

Evan Taylor, a sophomore political science major, is currently taking one of Jones’ ECON 300 courses. Taylor said Jones takes a relaxed approach and creates an environment that is “self-learning.”

“The way he runs his classroom isn’t such a way that he will give you the information, but he also gives you the freedom to learn it the way that you want,” Taylor said.

Jones said he decided he wanted to become an economist when he took a microeconomics course at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. According to Jones, economics came naturally for him, and he was able to make the connections.

“When you love what you do, you never really work a day in your life, and that’s how I feel about what I do,” Jones said.

Jones’ professional career began in 1992 at an economic consulting group in Orlando, Florida. Jones worked for eight years as a director for economic consulting for a Florida real estate advising firm. Jones was also the chief economist for the city of Orlando, and a member of Jeb Bush’s Fiscal Impact Advisory Committee for 18 months.

Jones started his own business, Florida Economic Advisors, in 2003 and continues to run it remotely while he lives in Louisiana.

Jones has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Florida; a master of business administration from Rollins College; a master’s in business economics and a doctorate from the University of South Florida.

“This is one of the reasons why I do this,” Jones said. “You are not going to become a millionaire being a college faculty member, but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about really making a difference. If you can make a difference and have fun doing it, then it’s a pretty darn good job to have.”