Hurricane Harvey is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of our country. The fallout from the storm may not be known for years, and its impact could affect the entire globe. Scientists are warning that storms like Harvey, in size and intensity, are a result of manmade climate change.

We’ve all recently experienced the wonders of science through the successful prediction of the total solar eclipse. We use science daily to operate our cars, smart phones and medicines. Yet when scientists say something obvious like “widespread pollution makes the earth less habitable for people,” millions of Americans dismiss them. It’s such a politicized issue, and people will die because half of this country thinks it is a hoax.

Now, not all Christians are climate science deniers. Organizations like the Evangelical Environmental Network and the Vatican see environmentalism as God’s calling. But you’ll also never hear an atheist say, “God’s still up there. The arrogance of people to think that we, human beings, would be able to change what He is doing in the climate is to me outrageous.” That statement is from Republican Senator Jim Inhofe.

GOP Rep. Tim Walberg downplays the danger by saying, “I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I’m confident that, if there’s a real problem, he can take care of it.” Some people even thought that there was no need to evacuate because God would protect them. There are now reports that Texas is refusing financial aid from Canada and requesting only prayers.

Believing God would save people during the storm is ignorant. God didn’t protect the levees of New Orleans during Katrina. He didn’t save the nearly 100,000 people who died in the 2010 Haitian earthquake, nor the 300,000 people who died in the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami or the hundreds of millions who have died from AIDS, Ebola, the Black Death, or even the 1918 flu. Why would God stop Harvey?

Even claiming that God would stop it is arrogant because it assumes you know God’s will. How do you know God didn’t want to destroy Houston, and the rescue efforts are against his will? Some right-wing Christian speakers are actually blaming Harvey on “sexual perversion” or “abortions and lesbians.” If they’re right, then rescuing people is anti-God. If the hurricane isn’t part of God’s will, why did he let it happen?

Or you can look at this reasonably. Scientists say accelerated climate change will make storms worse. Katrina was 12 years ago, Superstorm Sandy was only five years ago, the devastating Louisiana floods last year and now Harvey. We’ve had four once-in-a-generation storms in just over a decade, and Irma is strengthening rapidly. Factor in the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in the western United States and massive flooding in Asia, and countless other weather anomalies around the world, and we have a global meteorological disaster on our hands.

If 97 percent of people told you something, would you believe them? If those 97 percent were experts in their field, having spent years training their skills to be as precise as possible, would you still doubt them? Because 97 percent of scientists argue that human behavior is worsening climate change and making the weather more extreme. It’s not a hoax or “fake news.” Scientists are not in league to trick people with climate change to sell more solar panels (or some equally inane conspiracy theory). They’ve followed the evidence and drew conclusions that everyone, theist and atheist alike, should be afraid of. Manmade climate change is real. Act accordingly.