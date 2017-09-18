An annual University of Louisiana at Lafayette celebration of the U.S. Constitution’s signage held a different, more pertinent significance to participants and attendees Thursday, Sept. 14, as more than a dozen immigrants became naturalized citizens and professors discussed Lafayette Parish’s history of slavery.



Under the shaded corridor between V.L. Wharton and Judice-Rickels hall roughly 230 years following the signing of the U.S. Constitution, students, faculty, Lafayette residents and family watched 15 immigrants become citizens during the naturalization ceremony that kicked off the day’s events. Celebrated annually, either on the Constitution’s signage on Sept. 17 or the weekdays leading up to the anniversary, the celebration touches on issues the U.S. faces today.



“Constitution Day is celebrated every year at UL with the reading of the U.S. Constitution and its amendments, afternoon presentations and panels,” explained Julia Frederick, Ph. D., the director of the honors program and a member of the Constitution Day Committee.

Following the introduction to the celebration by Rick Swanson, Ph. D., interim political science department chair, the reading of the Constitution and its amendments by students and faculty. Attendees could follow along by picking up one of the free personal sized U.S. Constitutions that were available. Along with pocket-sized documents, free pizza was given out to those who stopped by. People sat around in the shade and listened to the Constitution while some registered to vote at the tent set up by the League of Women Voters.



The League of Women Voters has attended Constitution Day at UL Lafayette every year since the celebration began. Students could stop by the tent and register to vote or change their address so they could vote in local elections.



“The youth are such a golden treasure for the U.S., and they need to be involved at an early age and we need to listen to what’s important,” said Cathy Andrews, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters.



The UL Lafayette chapter of Young Americans for Liberty, a Libertarian organization on campus that champions free speech, also passed out free Constitutions to passersby.

Once the Constitution had been read in its entirety, there was a break in events for Constitution Day. Students, faculty and community members sat outside and socialized amongst each other while some ate the food provided. The next event of the day took place later in the afternoon in the auditorium of H. L. Griffin Hall.



In a transition from greeter to lecturer, Swanson, who recently presented at TEDxVermilionStreet, commanded the attention of about 70 audience members as he gave a presentation on The History of Black Civil Rights in Lafayette Parish, 1724-1971. Refuting misperceptions surrounding Lafayette residents’ treatment of slaves, the Acadians’ predisposition towards owning slaves and locals’ fondness of slave owning, Swanson explained that the South really was fighting for slavery during the Civil War. He provided facts for his statements with quotes and statistics he has found throughout his years of research.



Following Swanson’s one-man lecture, he joined UL Lafayette professors in a panel discussion on the tepid subject of the removal of Confederate statues around the state and U.S. D’Weston Haywood, Ph. D., assistant professor; Maria Seger, Ph. D., assistant professor of English; Ian Beamish, Ph. D., assistant professor of history; and Swanson delineated the occurrences, and the panel concluded the day’s events.