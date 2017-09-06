It’s always a bit irresponsible to write off an entire genre of music, which is why I don’t like it when people say, “I don’t like country music.”

But let’s be clear, I hate country music and think it’s toxic trash on both a musical and cultural level — to say nothing of artistic — but it’s an easy thing to hate, which makes my opinion pretty boring, but I truly think that country music has become something so foul that it needs to brought into the family room for an intervention.

I’m not some kind of genre purist objecting to the country’s modernized instrumentation; genres evolve and that’s not a bad thing. I more object to the commercial and reductive approach taken by country artists, where they consummate corporate affiliations in the back of a spot-cleaned Silverado and serve the lowest possible common denominator by adhering to established and ubiquitous lyrical and musical formats in order to not risk alienation from the cultish Country Music Association by which the artists live or die.

The pop music industry as a whole works to sell the marketable image of the artist, singer, or musician, but the carefully-curated images of male country stars is one of my favorite things: they’ve perfected the truck commercial weekend-warrior airbrushed gym rat appearance and you just know that if you ran into one of them on the street you could have a 30-minute conversation about varieties of protein shakes, and they’d be into it.

It’s easy to mock the lyrical content of the songs on country radio. Take a drink every time they sing about dirt roads, trucks, a river, blue jeans, cut-off jeans, girls in jeans, girls in trucks and girls as sexual objects there only to validate the fragile masculinity of a male-dominated industry that built an empire out of misogynistic, derivative, homogenized, bland and nationalistic shlock.

Every song on country radio manages to hit all the checkpoints set for the genre, but most troubling is the way these male singers perpetuate the weird kind of farmer’s daughter, country girl fetish that hyper-sexualizes young women and equates their worth to the tightness of their jeans. For a genre that claims down-home old-fashioned wholesomeness and a hat-tipping southern gentlemanliness, country really seems to have a limited idea of the place of women.

But that makes sense: mainstream country music is ideologically rooted in the 1950s, a time just on the edge of the revolutions and mass civil rights movements of the following decade. The 1950’s obsession with motor vehicles, paranoid nationalism and the confinement of women to, for the most part, kitchens and homes (although the post-war society did see some shifts in workplace and social gender equality, and mass cultural propaganda of the time, like Leave it to Beaver, tried to build a counter-narrative to that).

However, like I said before, it’s irresponsible to write off an entire genre because when you do, you close yourself off to the good things that can occur in it. There are artists like Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson, who in a small step for man but a giant leap for the Academy, won the 2017 Grammy Award for best country album for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” an excellent record that was both thoughtful and adventurous in terms of its relationship to the institution of country music while refusing to pander.

Although country songs may strike a sonically pleasant chord with its familiar melodies and superficial saccharine odes to summer written by horny 30-year-old men, the genre in its mainstream form is an insipid soft-served white-centric suburban utopia that thrives on phoned-in mediocrity and lazy writing and celebrates a glossy, corn-fed ideal of America that doesn’t rally match up with the one we live in. It’s more of a regressive opioid day dream — the Make America Great again of pop music.

Related