Sept. 24

A person reported a suspicious person walking down McKinley Street acting in a strange manner and possibly making advances towards women.

Sept. 23

Officers went to the Hilton Garden Inn in response to a man offering money to two young women and soliciting. The suspect, Trevor Nelson, had marijuana in his pocket. He was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

Sept. 22

Officers smelled what they suspected was marijuana coming from a suspicious vehicle in Olivier Parking Tower. About 1.5 grams of marijuana was found inside the vehicle. Elijah Scott, the occupant of the vehicle, was issued a summons.

A person reported information given via social media that a suspicious person was harassing female students on campus the day before.

Sept. 21

A Mastercard was found in a pay machine on campus, and the card was entered into property for safekeeping.

A small, black purse, a debit card, a UL ID card, a Louisiana driver’s license and a blue USB was found in the Conference Center.

Sept. 20

A person reported their shoes were stolen in Bonin Hall. The shoes were last seen in the dryer downstairs. The person later found their shoes.

A wallet containing $69 was found in Wharton Hall and was entered into property for safekeeping.