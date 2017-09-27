Last Friday, Cypress Knee Theater Company’s production of “The Crucible” premiered the first of two preview performances before its opening night Thursday, Sept. 28, and it is a show you should not miss.

Arthur Miller wrote “The Crucible” in 1953 as an allegory for the frenzied anti-communist witch-hunting in Hollywood spearheaded by Sen. Joseph McCarthy and the House Un-American Activities Committee, which sought to investigate and imprison those who identified with communist ideology.

Since then, it’s been used in time of political upheaval as a way to protest insanity in government. The heart of the play is a coil of consuming fears: fear of otherness, fear of knowledge, fear of sexuality and the hysterical heights of horror which can be reached when fear is used as a political tool.

Michael Stipe may have put it best: “It’s a sign of the times,” he sang in R.E.M.’s “Exhuming McCarthy.” It’s truly a sign of the times that we are again seeing “The Crucible.”

R.E.M.’s “Exhuming McCarthy” drew a not-so-subtle comparison between McCarthy’s tactics and the blossoming American nationalism that began to define itself during Reagan’s presidency with the cementation of national-scale us-versus-them mentality engineered to keep the public afraid of “threats” like communism; themes that are all relevant again today as the man in the White House sputters fear, loathing and hyperbole from behind a wall of excuses and half-truths and fortified lies.

Director Alicia Chiasson, notes in the program that “bias confirmation and clickbait headlines shape our reality until it is unrecognizable,” and she’s right. The play is about the manipulation of truth, and as American society becomes more and more consumed by this spin-doctor approach that makes us all victims to the machinations of a few, it’s becoming more and more important to immerse oneself in things that remind one of where we stand: under the power of those we elect.

Chiasson’s production was tastefully understated, letting the impact of the performance rest on the strength of the actors (something which occasionally worked against the play as a whole, as the actors stood clearly in anticipation of their cue lines).

Well-timed lighting shifts and perfectly executed off-stage dialogue built into the painfully tense mood: the moment in John Proctor (played quite well by Aren Chaisson) and Abigail Williams’ (a captivatingly duplicitous Mary Frances Hoag) argument during the first act, you can hear, off stage a hymn being chanted in a way that simultaneously deepens the world of the stage and builds wonderfully into the climax of Betty’s screams (the 13-year-old Billi-Jo Woods), who is thought to be possessed by Satan.

The stage design by Melissa Gilbert was fairly minimal, in keeping with Puritan sparseness. At the back, wood panelling gave way to a backdrop covered with swirling wood grains and that called to mind the eye of nature (of God, perhaps) and at more of a stretch, a vortex portal into 1642. Small, skeletal trees to the left were eerie reminders of death and the strangeness and dormant terror of living in a world one does not comprehend.

The story centers around accusations made against a group of young girls who were caught mid-pagan-ritual (I mean, who hasn’t?) in the woods by the Reverend Parris, a high-ranking clergyman in Salem who is shocked to find that his niece, Abigail, is the ringleader and chief offender. The accusations snowball into a delirium of accusations that pits neighbor against neighbor. The disillusioned Proctor is the voice of desperate reason throughout, as he deals with both the ramifications of his affair with Abigail and the mounting madness in Salem.

Ostensibly an exclusive society, Salem is bent upon protecting itself from the corruptions of, well, society.

“But how can that work?” we scream-laugh from where we sit in our liberated 21st century. It can’t, and it ends poorly.

Salem’s governing body uses a weaponized fear of Hell and scandal to keep order in the town. Fear and power walk hand-in-hand down the boulevard of broken dreams, but where the World’s Best Boss Michael Scott wants people to be afraid of how much they love him, this fear in Salem was engineered to make one love the state and oneself at the expense of the “others:” the ones who didn’t quite fit in the parameters of the society and were therefore seen as morally corrupt. This is a chilling theme in this adaption of “The Crucible,” which sees Salem, Massachusetts, consumed by finger-pointing and hyperbolic self-protective hearsay that sends dozens to the rope.

“A person is either with this court or he must be counted against it, there be no road between,” said Deputy Governor Danforth (Casey Harmon). And this is the crux of “The Crucible:” a dangerous black-and-white view of reality that scorns, out of fear of inconvenient revelation, the ambiguity and complexity of the human experience.

Cypress Knee Theater Company’s production of “The Crucible” is chilling and thought-provoking and it opens Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

