On Sept. 6, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette held its annual Culture Shock: the Ragin’ Carnival Edition at Blackham Coliseum.

Culture Shock is a University Program Council, Multicultural Committee and Student Government Association event designed to promote internationalism and diversity among the student body. It was created to help the international and domestic students ease into the school year by meeting and embracing students with foreign backgrounds.

“Our committee’s aim is to promote diversity to the students,” said Sofiyat Ibrahim, UPC’s senior vice president.

The fair is meant to not only entertain the student body, but also to educate them on the vast multicultural organizations the university has to offer.

“We have a wonderful international population that wants to be included,” Kailey Sherman, associate director of student engagement and leadership, said. “A lot of international students feel left out, so we took something super American, like a carnival, and turned it into an international, informational fair.”

At this fair, different cultural organizations had booths with information on their clubs, traditions, pictures and various forms of treats that are significant in their culture. Students were buzzing around the booths, embracing the friendliness and diversity of the multicultural student body.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for students to experience different cultures from so many parts of the world,” Baiyu Zhang, a sophomore electrical engineering major, said.

Culture Shock also catered to other organizations, such as Giving Love, Acceptance, Safety, and Support, also known as GLASS.

“The ability to be included and represent our community is a privilege we haven’t had for a while,” said Emily Ruppert, a senior English major and GLASS committee member. “So, we are taking this opportunity to reach out as far as we can to the student body.

“I think that it shows ULL is listening to the different organizations, and they’re accommodating to the students to meet people who aren’t the same as them,” she added.

“Culture Shock builds better relationships within the student body and helps others cooperate,” Uni Modupeoluwa, junior SGA student life and diversity member, said.

Culture Shock included other festival activities, as well, such as a petting zoo, bounce houses, stilt walkers, jugglers and wax hand impressionists. The DJ for the event was Kailey Green, a former UL Lafayette student. There was free food and beverages, and Kona Ice provided snowcones to the students.

Jakia Steele, culture coordinator president, said they intend to continue Culture Shock annually, with new themes each year.

“Every single fall semester, we will do a new twist on culture shock,” she said.

Related