On Sept. 22, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos presented new guidelines regarding how colleges should handle sexual assault claims. Obama-era guidelines required more than 50 percent of the obtained evidence point to a guilty verdict in order for a school to support a claim. DeVos’ new guidelines would require “clear and convincing evidence” of the accused in an effort to “treat all students fairly,” she said in a “The Times-Picayune” article. Obama’s regulations, in DeVos’ words in a letter released Friday, led to the “deprivation of rights for many students — both accused students denied fair process and victims denied adequate resolution of their complaints.”

Compared to the sum of women, college women between the ages of 18 and 24 are three times more likely to be sexually assaulted, according to RAINN (The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network). Of women pursuing an undergraduate degree, 23.1 percent of those, almost one in four, will have been raped or sexually assaulted while enrolled. Of those, only one in six will seek victim assistance. Only one in five will report the assault.

When I think about DeVos’ new regulations, all I can think about is the countless sexual assault survivors hearing this. Why is sexual assault so prevalent in today’s society, yet women still aren’t coming forward? I think it has a lot to do with situations exactly like this, where society is constantly telling sexual assault victims there is no point in coming forward because no one will believe them nor do the survivors feel it is even worth it because it’s proved over and over again that a lot of the times, it isn’t.

Let’s go back to the infamous case of the People v. Brock Turner. In March of 2016, Stanford student Brock Turner was found guilty by a jury on three felony counts of “assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated or unconscious person, penetration of an intoxicated person and penetration of an unconscious person,” CNN stated.

The DNA evidence was there, there was no discrepancy among witnesses, Turner was guilty, but what did the judge sentence Turner? Six months in jail, which actually ended up being three. The prosecutors were fighting for six years.

Why wasn’t Turner given an adequate sentence? Because Aaron Persky, the judge in the case, believed prison would severely impact Turner given his young age. Turner was a young swimmer at a prestigious university and deserved a life, according to the judge. He stated Turner showed “sincere remorse,” and his judgment was skewed because he was intoxicated.

I am pretty sure you can be intoxicated and not sexually assault someone, but why should Judge Persky punish Turner for just “20 minutes of action,” as Turner’s father liked to describe it? Over and over again the survivors are disregarded and the accused held high on a pedestal. Convictions like these tell perpetrators there are no harsh punishments for sexual assault and tell the survivors what happened to them is, well, just what happens sometimes.

What about the victims, though? What about their lives? It’s their lives that should be at the forefront. The survivors of sexual assault might spend years in counseling, countless nights afraid to close their eyes in fear of seeing and feeling it all again, thoughts flooding their minds of “what ifs” and “why me.” When are society and the government going to support these survivors and prove to them they are heard, believed and supported?

Betsy DeVos took 10 steps back on Friday, when we should be taking 20 steps forward. Sexual assault survivors already aren’t coming forward, and why should they when society is constantly telling them that there’s no point?