You can walk into your local mall at any time and find a bunch of accessories and clothing with the word “Feminist” plastered on them. Nowadays, identifying as a feminist and female empowerment are labeled “trendy” and “cool.” Large brands such as Forever 21, H&M and even Disney aided in the commodification of the feminist movement.

According to Webster’s dictionary, to commodify something is to turn something into a commodity, a mass-produced unspecialized product. In short, this means to commercialize and mass produce something.

Wearing “feminist” clothing is a harmless way to nonverbally identify yourself with the movement and show others your political standpoint. Of course, a patch on your denim jacket that says “Feminist” is aesthetically pleasing, but it’s important to note how problematic that really is. Unless they’re bought by an independent source, most of the time, they’re manufactured by large companies who participate in unethical working treatments. That can mean anything from child labor, exploited female workers of color to unfair working conditions and outsourcing.

So, when you purchase a shirt from Forever 21 that says “Girl Power,” you’re probably buying a T-shirt that was made by someone who more than likely couldn’t even afford that same shirt.

But then again, we are all consumers, and we all participate in capitalistic practices. In our daily lives, most people use one to two products that are manufactured through unethical practices. Our cell phones, computers, earphones, shoes, etc.

It is also important to note that fast fashion — a phenomenon in the fashion industry whereby production processes are expedited to get new trends to the market as cheaply as possible — isn’t accessible to everyone. Not every person who identifies as a feminist has access to a shopping center or someone’s Indie, online clothing store. Not all stores that sell feminist items make them available to plus size people, nonetheless disabled people.

How is this a problem? This further perpetuates the stereotype of what feminists look like. If only a certain type of person has access to these items, then society will subconsciously make this the archetype of the movement, which isn’t OK because feminism is intersectional. There shouldn’t be a stereotypical “look” for feminists.

Feminism is so much more than slapping an Etsy bought “Rosie the Riveter” sticker on your MacBook. You cannot label yourself a feminist just because you own tangible items with phrases like “The Future is Female” and “Girl Gang” on them.

Being a feminist isn’t a “one-time thing.” Identifying as a feminist is about making active and continual work to fight systematic inequalities and dismantle the harmful patriarchal power structures that affect our daily lives.

No matter how many pastel dad caps and crop tops you own, if you aren’t actively fighting for gender equality, you’re NOT a feminist.