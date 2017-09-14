A New Orleans restaurant staple known for its charbroiled oysters is set to open in Lafayette Friday in place of Mellow Mushroom, the Advertiser reported.

The highly anticipated Lafayette location of Drago’s Seafood Restaurant on 3151 Johnston St. will host a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Friday before opening for dinner. Persistent piscivores with a hankering for the Crescent City specialty were able to grab seats at partial openings Wednesday and Thursday evenings as the staff trains.

All proceeds from Wednesday and Thursday sales go towards local charities.