The University of Louisiana at Lafayette welcomed 19,291 students for the fall 2017 semester in the fourth consecutive year enrollment has risen.

Last fall, UL Lafayette was home to 19,188 students, according to DeWayne Bowie, Ph.D., vice president for enrollment management, marking a 103-person increase that Bowie credited to the university’s “significantly increased” branding.

“People are truly seeing the university as a very high quality, very rigorous college education and experience for them,” Bowie said.

Several ethnic groups of students saw an increase in enrollment. According to Bowie, the Hispanic and Asian populations have each increased by 6 percent, and the American Indian and Pacific Islander populations have both doubled.

Bowie added the number of graduate students has increased by 64 percent.

“We have a new online MBA program,” Bowie said. “That was one of the main reasons we had such a big jump. That program; it’s brand new.”

Bowie also said he partially credited the work being done around campus.

“The students like being part of the Ragin’ Cajun family,” Bowie said. “The grounds are looking better. That helps. It’s just the whole package.”

Kristopher Harrison, Student Government Association treasurer, said he also noticed the increase.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Harrison said. “Over the last four years, we’ve been changing from a regional school to more of a state school.”

As a member of SGA, Harrison said the increase in students is important, especially following the low enrollment in the summer session.

“We had a pretty low summer budget,” Harrison said. “The more students we have, the more money in the SGA budget.”

Bowie said he is excited to see what the increased enrollment brings to campus in terms of diversity and the student experience.

“I like what it does for their experience on campus,” Bowie said. “They can come to campus and have that experience that I had while I was here.”

Bowie added although the campus is growing, it still holds the small-town feel and experience unique to UL Lafayette.

“We are still small enough that we can still have that personal experience for students,” he said. “That we can have both is important.”

Although the increase will bring many changes, Harrison said he believes it will be positive for the students and SGA, which is benefitting from a large budget in relation to the enrollment growth.

“We will actually be able to do more and hopefully we will see that this year,” Harrison said.

Related