One of the most debated aspects of religion is ethics. Interpreting what exactly holy books and divine revelation are telling us to do has created schisms throughout history, and it is even a driving force among our current social and political arguments. Does the Bible permit same-sex marriage? What about divorce? What sorts of violence are justified? How should we raise our family?

Underlying this discussions is the belief that God gives us our moral instruction and guidance (as well as the belief, especially in Christianity, that God is all-good). And when ethics are discussed between theists and nontheists, ethics are often used to prove the existence of God. We have moral intuitions, things we know and feel to be right or wrong. If God didn’t exist, we wouldn’t have those built-in intuitions, nor would we have a standard to judge actions to be moral. But digging deeper into this ethical theory reveals more problems than answers.

Most ethical theories can be split between objective and subjective. Subjective ethics means that what’s right or wrong is dependent on the person or culture performing it. If one society says that abortion is right, and the other says that abortion is wrong, a subjective ethicist is likely to say they are both, in a sense, correct (this is, of course, a vast oversimplification; this is simply an introduction to philosophy behind these theories).

Objective ethics are much more satisfying for most people. This theory argues that something is right or wrong regardless of what we believe of it (i.e. it is “mind independent”). So if one culture says abortion is right, and the other says abortion is wrong, only one is correct, because there is an ethical rule that exists independent of what our cultures or societies say. People tend to like objective ethical beliefs because it matches how we intuitively feel about morals, and the prospect that rapists and murderers aren’t actually committing evil acts makes people uncomfortable.

The belief that God gives us moral instruction is called divine command theory, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: “God said it, I believe it. That settles it.” Since God is all-powerful and all-good, we are obligated to follow his commands. But then you have to ask what justifies calling those actions right or wrong. Because the divine command theory roots the morality of actions in God’s viewpoint, that would make them subjective, not objective ethics!

So could God have commanded different ethical values and actions? If God said rape is allowed, but charity to non-Christians isn’t, would that instantly be true? Or is rape always evil, and charity always good? If their moral status is independent of God’s command, then that is a limit to an all-powerful God. God can, after all, change his mind — for example, first he tells Abraham to sacrifice his son, then he switches and lets Abraham’s son live. Would sacrificing his son have been moral before and immoral after, or was it always immoral? Or does obeying God supercede the morality of any individual action, even if he commands something horrible?

The realization that the divine command theory of ethics is a form of subjective ethics then flows into the classic Euthyphro dilemma from ancient Greek philosophy, where Socrates asks, “Is what is morally good commanded by God because it is morally good, or is it morally good because it is commanded by God?” You can’t reply “God just is good,” because it doesn’t explain how, which is the very question being asked. It’s one of the trickiest and most debated problems in philosophy of religion, and one of the most damning for theistic ethics because every answer is intuitively unsatisfying.