Key Cajuns components against Southeastern

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns may have survived a tough Southeastern Louisiana team with a 51-48 victory, but certain aspects of the game garnered the most attention after Saturday night.

Special Teams

The Cajuns’ special teams were a point of emphasis for Head Coach Mark Hudspeth entering week one of the season. Louisiana delivered what Hudspeth wanted from the special teams unit, however, there were concerns on the other end.

Louisiana sophomore running back Raymond Calais tied the school record for longest kickoff return touchdown and the record for kickoff return touchdowns for a player in a single game. Calais returned two kickoffs against Southeastern. The first came on the opening kickoff when he went 97 yards to put the Cajuns up 7-0. The next touchdown was a 100-yard kickoff return that ended up tying the game 21-21. Calais had 229 return yards on four attempts for the game.

He spoke about tying the school records in the post-game press conference on Saturday.

“It’s just a testament on how hard me and the guys have been working,” Calais said. “I’m just so humbled about it, really.”

On the other side, the Southeastern Lions were able to find success for their special teams. Southeastern’s Max Lyons returned a punt for a 60-yard touchdown with 9 minutes and 47 seconds left in the first quarter. He totaled 94 yards on three punt returns, while the Lions kick returner Juwan Petit-Frere returned the ball five times for 123 yards.

“First half our kick direction wasn’t where it needed to be,” Hudspeth said in the post-game press conference.

While the Cajuns’ special teams contributed plenty of positives on offense, there is still room for improvement defensively.

Elijah Mitchell

After a quiet first half, true freshman running back Elijah Mitchell ended up having a solid debut for the Cajuns.

Mitchell ran the ball for six yards on two carries in the first half. He finished the game with 59 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. Mitchell carried the ball the most for the Cajuns, with quarterback Jordan Davis coming in second with eight carries.

Davis mentioned Mitchell after the game on Saturday in his post-game interview.

“We have depth in a running back with Elijah Mitchell,” Davis said. “Really excited about our offense.”

Hudspeth was also impressed with Mitchell in his opening statement after the game.

“I thought Elijah Mitchell showed he can be an effective back,” Hudspeth said.

Starting running back, Trey Ragas, left the game with a shoulder injury, but Mitchell showed he can hold his own.

The impact of Tracy Walker

Louisiana senior defensive back Tracy Walker did not play in the first half against Southeastern. Walker was suspended from the first half against Southeastern after a helmet-to-helmet penalty he received in the 2016 New Orleans Bowl game against Southern Miss on Dec. 17.

The Cajuns gave up 35 points in the first half and after Walker returned to the field, the Lions only managed to score 13 points.

Southeastern’s quarterback Lorenzo Nunez started by completing six of his first nine passes, but only completed six of 16 passes after Walker’s return.

“I think we see the difference in the second half when Tracy Walker came in and was roaming the secondary,” Hudspeth said. “I think he made a huge difference, having him back in the second half.”

It is the first game, but the impact of Tracy Walker was evident according to the defensive play of the Cajuns in the second half.

Watching Jordan Davis’ improvement

Junior Jordan Davis, starting quarterback for the Ragin’ Cajuns, made his first career start in front of a home crowd on Saturday.

“It was a really great crowd,“ Davis said after the game. “They brought a lot of excitement early on and definitely kept us going and kept us in the game.”

Davis did not turn the ball over in his debut and was only sacked once. He threw for 162 yards on 12-23 passing. Davis showed his dual-threat ability with 76 rushing yards on eight rushing attempts.

While Davis was not the most accurate passer on Saturday, he understands how first-game nerves can wear on a player.

“First game will always have those bumps where you’re not as smooth as you want to be,” Davis said.

The Cajuns quarterback will be able to display more of his abilities against Tulsa on Sept. 9.

Hudspeth believes Davis will only improve as the season progresses.

“First day on the job . . . I definitely think he’ll improve from week one to week two,” Hudspeth said in the post-game conference.

Tulsa will be looking to bounce back after a 59-24 loss to Oklahoma State on Aug. 31. One thing to look out for in the Cajuns trip to Tulsa is how Davis improves upon his week one performance.