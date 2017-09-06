Hurricane Harvey ripped through Texas last week with Category 4 winds and over 30 inches of rain at landfall.

Although this was devastating for many Texas residents of all walks of life, socioeconomic factors have caused some people to suffer more than others. This pattern of working class people staying the storm’s path can be seen in nearly every instance of Gulf Coast hurricanes.

Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans in 2005, left many working class and minority groups stranded on their roofs in wake of extreme flooding.

According to Vox news, “The people who refused (to leave) during Katrina were less financially secure than those who left, the (Princeton) study mentions, so they couldn’t leave as easily.”

Hurricane Harvey had a similar effect on the poor and working class, as Houston has fewer flooding safeguards in place in its poorer and eastside neighborhoods. These neighborhoods are largely composed of African-American and Hispanic people.

According to the Huffington Post, “In wealthier ― which, (in Houston) where Jim Crow once reigned, usually translates to whiter ― areas, residents invited flood safeguards, such as dikes and berms, and spurned hazards such as chemical plants and refineries.”

The problem is not purely residential. Many working class people face challenges at evacuation time, as well. People without cars may not be able to afford taxi and bus fares out of the city or to designated shelters.

Undocumented immigrants also face several problems when it comes to evacuation. Many fear running into Border Patrol checkpoints during evacuation or being forced to present ID at shelters.

On Aug. 25, NPR.org reported “the U.S. Border Patrol says it plans to keep its immigration checkpoints in Texas open in spite of the storm. That’s prompting concern that immigrants living in the country illegally will ignore instructions to evacuate for fear that they’ll be caught and deported.”

However, the Washington Post reported on the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said, “That will not be an issue,” regarding the identification of immigrants at hurricane shelters, and the focus will remain on “protecting life.”

Although Gov. Abbot may have no intention of verifying ID at shelters, the Border Patrol checkpoints are unsettling enough, and may have caused many undocumented immigrants to stay in harm’s way. Either that, or other logistical or emotional obstacles caused them to stay put.

Emotions were high during Harvey for Texas residents. For the working class, emotional motives may have caused them to stay home; their families and friends may have to wait out the storm, so they may stay behind to support them. Others may feel the need to stay to protect their personal property or their pets.

Images of Houston’s poor being rescued from dangerous floodwaters sparked confusion around the country, but their motivations for staying are stronger that most would consider.

Here in Lafayette, hurricane season is a time of tension and fear. During this trying time, it is important to acknowledge the circumstances of others, and to extend a helping hand to those in need.

