Before Saturday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and its fans had a chance to contribute to the relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

As fans entered Cajun Field Saturday, Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes and members of UL Lafayette’s Student Government Association collected money donations.

These donations from fans, which were accepted from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the stadium’s five entrance gates, were greeted by volunteers holding covered collection containers.

Louisiana Head Coach Mark Hudspeth, who donated more than 30 of his own personal game tickets to those in the Beaumont and Houston area affected by the storm, seemed to know the importance of this gesture.

“That’s the least we can do,” Hudspeth said while answering media questions after the game. “I’m just proud we can add a little bit of two hours where they can forget about the tremendous struggles they’re going through.”

One player in particular who was affected the recent events in Texas is Ryheem Malone, a Houston native. He gained 52-yards returning punts, as well as catching four passes for 37-yards with one touchdown.

Malone, who spoke to the media in the postgame press conference, said he knows it’s bigger than just a game.

“It means a lot because I have family in Houston that was affected by (the hurricane),” Malone said. “In the area where I stay, we got flooded a little bit. My parents are helping, donating water to Beaumont. Just seeing my parents going through that and then not being able to make it to the game tonight kind of affected me and touched me a little bit.”