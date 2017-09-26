On Sept. 19 and 20, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Office of Career Services hosted the fall semester Career Fair. The fair featured booths informing students of various graduate schools and companies they might be interested in.

The fair was split into an Engineering, Sciences and Technology Day on Sept. 19, during which engineering companies and research labs attended. The Sept. 20 fair day saw Business, Arts, Liberal Arts and General day, during which a wide variety of establishments attended.

The liberal arts section of the fair was particularly interesting. Not a single law firm or news publication was listed, but companies such as Target, Walgreens, Lowe’s and Waffle House were. This offended some students, including myself, and gave us the impression that these companies thought we wouldn’t have successful careers in Liberal Arts, and would need jobs that didn’t require a college degree.

However, when I spoke to Roslyn Williams, Lowe’s career fair representative and human resources worker, I received some unexpected feedback.

“I usually go to general studies and business administration, but there’s a wide variety of degrees in liberal arts. In the corporate world as it is now, we’re looking for positive thinkers and progressive people. We’re looking for forward-thinking people who are very creative,” Williams said.

It turns out many companies are drawn to people with liberal arts degrees who can bring new ideas to the table in leadership roles.

According to Forbes.com, “Employees hailing from a liberal arts background have honed valuable skills that might be left underdeveloped in other majors. Businesses value these graduates’ critical thinking skills, communication abilities, and creativity.”

The demand for liberal arts graduates is high in a variety of fields, many of which won’t make a graduate feel overqualified.

Forbes, in the same piece, reported: “The jobs with highest demand for liberal arts majors are surprisingly diverse: intelligence analyst, client service specialist, signals intelligence (SIGINT) analyst, business development manager, and project manager — compelling, high-demand careers.”

The jobs in the corporate world for Liberal Arts graduates aren’t low-paying, either. A liberal arts graduate can earn a nice wage due to their versatility and people skills.

According to CNNMoney, “The most popular occupation for people with degrees in communications is a manager in marketing, advertising and public relations. They actually do earn above average, with a median salary of $56,000 for 25 to 34 year olds.”

A liberal arts degree may even attract large tech companies. Creativity is invaluable when adding a human touch to a program or social network, and communication skills are important for facilitating meetings.

“The more that audacious coders dream of changing the world, the more they need to fill their companies with social alchemists who can connect with customers — and make progress seem pleasant,” Forbes.com reported.

It seems liberal arts majors stand a chance out there in the corporate world, after all. Employers are looking for progressive and creative people, and it’s up to those interested in “useless” humanities to meet that demand.

