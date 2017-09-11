Lying in bed, his left leg broken, his freshman high school football season derailed, University of Louisiana at Lafayette kicker Stevie Artigue didn’t ever think about giving up on getting to where he is now.

“I just kept working hard and never doubted myself,” Artigue said, describing what it took to overcome such a difficult injury.

Now a junior finance major at UL Lafayette with hopes of someday running a bank, Artigue was nominated as one of the 30 players to watch for the Lou Groza award in 2017.

Named after the former Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Brown, the Lou Groza award is presented to the best collegiate placekicker in the country.

Artigue believes he has just as good a chance as the other 29 kickers who are nominated.

“I mean, I definitely want to win it, and I think I have a good chance to win it,” Artigue said confidently.

One of his former teammates and best friends, Gunner Hudspeth, a UL Lafayette junior and son of Head Football Coach Mark Hudspeth, agreed with Artigue.

“He is very deserving of it,” Hudspeth said. “He comes in early before every practice and works extremely hard.”

Hudspeth added Artigue watches film and models his game after Adam Vinatieri.

“I definitely like to be similar to Adam Vinatieri when it’s all said and done,” Artigue corroborated.

Winning the Lou Groza award would be an amazing feat for the Lafayette native, but Artigue wants to personify what it truly means to be a Ragin’ Cajun.

“I feel like I can represent it well and give the University of Louisiana at Lafayette a good look from it,” he said. “Show them what we’re really all about.”

The two years Artigue has been a Ragin’ Cajun, he has racked up numerous accolades along the way. After tying John Roveto for second most field goals in school history made in a season at 19, Artigue was awarded All-Louisiana second team in 2016. And in 2017, Artigue was named preseason first-team All-Sun Belt Conference.

Artigue gets help from the same two people before each game: an assistant strength and conditioning coach and Wiz Khalifa.

“I get stretched by our strength coach, Dylan Cintula,” Artigue explained. “We have a certain routine of stretch and we do it during the game and before, it’s like a ritual. We don’t do it outside of that.”

After he’s stretched, Artigue says he likes to sit at his locker and listen to his favorite artist, Wiz Khalifa, as a form of concentration to get in his “zone.”

“I kind of listen to music while I practice kickings so I made a physiological muscle memory,” Artigue says.

Like Khalifa, Artigue said he likes to think he’s cool, calm and confident.

Like every other athlete who has to juggle the responsibilities of being a student-athlete, Artigue said he doesn’t have any difficulties keeping up.

“It’s pretty easy, I just go with the flow,” he said. “I just do everything when I get it or at the last minute at 3 a.m. I get it done at different rates.”

Off the field, Artigue says he doesn’t do much, but admits he’s excited for the new season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

On the field, however, Artigue is anything but boring.

Artigue credits his family as being his biggest fans and support system.

The Vermilion and Evangeline white colors run deep in the Artigue family; his mother, older brother and sister all attended and graduated from UL Lafayette.

Artigue’s kicking abilities started out fortuitously as a youth.

“I starting kicking when I was seven on accident,” Artigue recalled. “I started kicking between two pine trees and there was a swing under it and it makes a field goal, pretty much, but it was higher than a field goal and narrower. So I started kicking every day when I was seven through nine, and I got really good at it.”

As his field goal posts got bigger, so did his proclivity for kicking.

A career 82 percent field goal kicker at Lafayette High with the most made in a game at five, Artigue was a prized Mighty Lions kicker. He received offers from two of the biggest conferences in the country, the Big Ten and the SEC, but Artigue decided to stay close to home.

“I mean, anyone can play for the big schools, but can you play for your hometown is the main question?” Artigue proposed.

And he did just that, realizing a childhood dream of playing for the hometown team he grew up watching, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

“It’s the place I grew up. I am a Ragin’ Cajun,” Artigue says.