I have never been one to “fight the man.” Although I’m not a fan of bureaucracy, I know better than to waste energy trying to bend the will of corporate higher-ups to validate my opinions. I don’t enjoy rocking the boat, but when the captain refuses to acknowledge it’s taking on water, sometimes the boat needs a good shake.

The Vermilion has a rocky past with the university’s maintenance department (at least in my three short years with the publication). We’ve written an editorial before, urging the university to remove a dead opossum from our office last year and spray pesticides to eradicate the fleas that spread from the carcass to our entire office, making it uninhabitable. Our new issue may be less severe, but I do not think it is any less important.

A water stain in the newsroom ceiling has taken over an approximately three-foot long stretch of the stucco plaster. Before you label me a diva for complaining about a water stain, let me explain its nature. The stain appeared last school year during a hard rain and started fairly small, but with every hard rain it grew. Because my old desk was directly under the stain, I was able to keep an eye on it, and when I noticed it growing, surmised there must be a leak in the roof.

Per usual, our maintenance requests were all ignored and the stain began growing mold around its edges. The stain and mold have both expanded over the summer, the heat and constant rain providing a perfect habitat. It wasn’t until last week, after we sustained Hurricane Harvey rainfall, that I noticed the ceiling itself has started to crack. After the Labor Day weekend, we are now seemingly moments away from our ceiling collapsing on us.

Besides the obvious physical hazard a collapsing ceiling poses to my staff, we cannot ignore the mold. I, like most people, am extremely allergic to mold. Last year, after we finally made it back in our building following the August floods and dead opossum incident, I got so sick the student health center prescribed me an inhaler to help me breathe through the congestion in my chest. I spent the entirety of last week so congested I couldn’t breathe through my nose for four days, and lost my voice, all because my allergies flared up after doing Monday night production in our office.

I contacted my administrative supervisor, who has been extremely helpful during this situation doing everything in their power to fix this problem, and they worked personally to get someone to our building. I was told this morning it should be fixed by the time I got back from classes at noon. So you can imagine my surprise when I returned to the office and found someone had come . . . to change the light bulbs.

A crew came over and changed all of our fluorescent lights, but the ceiling wasn’t touched.

I understand these are two separate departments — electrical and carpentry. My issue is not that someone came and didn’t fix the problem. My issue is that someone came and fixed a non-issue that was never reported, but no one can bother to show up for serious problems we’ve reported multiple times.

Our organization’s safety coordinator reported the ceiling issue multiple times between last semester and the summer. The responses to our last two submitted work orders seemed hopeful, but proved to be idle promises. On June 26, the email reply to a work order for the ceiling stated: “Your work order for Carpentry has been processed.” On July 13: “Your work order for the ceiling tile change has been processed.”

So if our work orders were processed, why did it take constant text messaging with a university administrator and subtweeting the university to get someone to walk in — in September, mind you — and mutter “well, that’s new?”

No, UL Lafayette. It’s not new. It’s unacceptable.

To modify my favorite verse of Khalid’s song “Location:” I don’t wanna (start a war) off of subtweets, so let’s get personal. The Vermilion is in the ALETA building, 1306 Johnston St., directly across from Foster Hall. There have been discussions for a couple of years now about moving us back onto campus, but I understand this is an arduous task.

I’m not demanding relocation, I’m not advocating retaliation — I’m asking to not be ignored. I’m asking the university, my university, to take responsibility for the health and safety of its students and organizations by following through on its own procedures. I’m a proud, born-and-bred Ragin’ Cajun; I don’t think it’s too much to ask for health and safety in return.

