On Monday, Sept. 4, the United Nations called for an emergency meeting regarding North Korea’s regime and their recent nuclear developments potentially involving a hydrogen bomb.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, addressed the council in opening statements, recounting a timeline of the diplomatic actions the U.N. has taken over the past 24 years in efforts to deal with the denuclearization of North Korea. These ‘Resolution’ acts taken were agreed upon by the U.N., and instituted sanctions, which gradually became stricter and stronger, against the North Korean regime.

Haley said these sanctions have been continuously disregarded by North Korea. On Monday, she encouraged the council to support enacting the strongest possible sanctions the U.N. can enforce against North Korea. Haley reiterated that the sanctions would be the last resort for attempting to handle the nuclear situation diplomatically.

Toward the end of her address, she added the U.S. will be looking at any country doing business with North Korea as a country that is enabling their nuclear capabilities, taking a jab specifically at China.

Haley stated in an address during a July 5 council meeting that China is the reason it’s such a struggle to implement sanctions against North Korea. She mentioned close to 90 percent of trade with North Korea is through China.

The U.S., along with countries like France and Switzerland, has condemned the actions, or rather lack of action, the Chinese could be making in attempts to hinder North Korea’s economic stability; this was addressed by the Chinese at a press conference for the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in New York.

After a U.N. meeting on July 5, Chinese Ambassador to the U.N. Liu Jieyi urged North Korea to comply with the international community and abide by the council’s resolutions. Jieyi also stated the Chinese will not allow war on the peninsula and the problem must be resolved peacefully and diplomatically.

“What we absolutely cannot accept is that on the one hand (we are) making arduous efforts to peacefully resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, and on the other hand (our) interests are being sanctioned or harmed,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing by the Republic of China in reference to the U.S. possibly implementing sanctions against any country doing business with North Korea. “This is both not objective and not fair.”

In Haley’s Sept. 4 address, she said North Korea successfully launched their first two intercontinental ballistic missiles in August. Smithsonian sponsored Air & Space magazine states Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) are particularly threatening because of the difficulty in shooting them down after launch and their long-range distances.

A hydrogen bomb on the other hand, one that North Korea claims to have successfully tested in the early morning of Sept. 3, is not something to be taken lightly. The U.S. Geological Survey stated that this North-Korean-claimed hydrogen bomb test rang in a 6.3 magnitude tremor. NORSAR, a Norway monitoring group that detects earthquakes and possible nuclear explosions, emphasized that the explosion on Sunday morning was eight times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II. As reported by The National Interest, the U.S. hadn’t mastered the H-bomb until seven years after Hiroshima, in 1952.

James Mattis, the U.S. secretary of defense, came out with a statement that stated: “Our commitment among the allies is ironclad: any threat to the United States or its territories…or our allies will be met with a massive military response,” clarifying, “we are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, but as I said, we have many options to do so.”

Last March, in a statement by the U.S. Pacific Command, the U.S. began sending materials to South Korea for a missile defense system, otherwise known as THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), in hopes of helping South Korea defend itself against the unpredictable North Korean regime.

It’s very clear that North Korea isn’t shy about boasting its accomplishments, but are these nuclear threats actually threatening if not followed by action? When is military action needed, and as Nikki Haley asked the council on Monday, when will enough be enough?

Louis Prejean, a senior majoring in business, believes that the U.S. shouldn’t be “threatening North Korea, coming at them with military force, or angering them any more than we already have,” stating that, “we should just sit and watch what they do, but also be extremely prepared for anything they might try to do to harm us.” Madison Caswell, a junior majoring in finance, believes, too, that we shouldn’t jump straight to military action, adding that the U.S. should be focusing on “boosting defense spending and investing more time and money into that system in case North Korea were to launch a bomb at the U.S.” Caswell also explained how he believed that the “UN should be pressuring China to do more, but that China should be aware of the leverage it holds over North Korea, and should not relinquish that leverage too easily through the implementation of strict sanctions. This could potentially make China an enemy in North Korea’s eyes, thus relinquishing all leverage that China currently holds.”

What will become of this situation within the next couple of months is highly unpredictable, but as wanted by all sides, hopefully the outcome is one resolved diplomatically.