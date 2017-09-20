Fresh evidence has found its way to the Senate Judiciary Committee involving previous FBI Director James Comey and his handling of the email investigation surrounding Hillary Clinton.

Two witnesses close to Comey say he began drafting and circulating an exoneration statement for Hillary Clinton in April or May of 2016. Why is this a big deal? The FBI didn’t even interview Clinton until July 2, nearly two months later, along with 16 other key witnesses.

The Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the FBI on Aug. 30 requesting the full transcripts of the two witnesses’ interviews.

In Oct. 2016, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) interviewed Jim Rybicki who was then-FBI Director Comey’s chief of staff, and Trisha Anderson, the principal deputy general counsel of national security and cyberlaw. Rybicki and Anderson were questioned by the OSC for an investigation as to whether Comey’s actions surrounding the Clinton investigation violated something in the Hatch Act, which prohibits a government employees from making politically driven decisions.

Later in May, after President Trump fired Comey, the OSC dropped its investigation because Comey was no longer considered a government employee.

On June 30, the Senate Judiciary Committee requested the OSC turn over the transcripts of the Rybicki and Anderson interviews to them.

A little over two months later, the OSC provided the Senate Judiciary Committee with an extremely redacted copy of the interviews. Upon reading several parts of Rybicki and Anderson’s interviews in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s letter to the FBI, it is nearly impossible to follow or understand what the full dialogue between the OSC, Rybicki and Anderson was.

In June 2016, the Justice Department sketchily provided Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson, two of Clinton’s attorneys, immunity deals in exchange for allowing them to review Clinton’s email archives on their computers. These immunity agreements prevented the FBI from reviewing any of Clinton’s email archives between June 1, 2014 and before February 1, 2015, along with emails “sent or received from Secretary Clinton’s four email addresses during her tenure as Secretary of State,” and any emails sent or received after she left office.

The Senate Judiciary Committee said in the letter to the FBI, this is most likely the time in which “communications regarding destruction or concealment of federal records would have most likely taken place.”

Clinton’s email archives were secured through Platte River Networks and in March 2015, Paul Combetta, who was an employee of Platte River Networks, was in a conference call with two of Clinton’s attorneys, David Kendall and Cheryl Mills. The immunity deals granted by the Justice Department prevented the FBI from reviewing the details surrounding this conference call.

During Combetta’s first two interviews, he was untruthful to the FBI and the interviews led nowhere. It wasn’t until after Combetta was granted an immunity deal in May 2016 he began to tell the FBI the truth. During his third interview with the FBI, he admitted that shortly after the conference call in March 2015 with Clinton’s attorneys, Kendall and Mills, Combetta used BleachBit “to destroy any remaining copies of Clinton’s emails.”

These immunity agreements also stated the Judiciary Department was to destroy any documents that were not directly provided to investigators along with the destruction of the laptops. Even though the FBI publicly stated the laptops were not destroyed, the Senate Judiciary Committee still questions why the Justice Department agreed to such terms without fully examining the evidence.

In the Senate Judiciary Committee’s letter to the FBI, they requested the FBI provide the Committee with the full, unredacted statements and drafts of Comey’s closing statements of the Clinton investigation, all documented communication between or among FBI officials regarding Comey’s closing statements surrounding Clinton, and all information obtained by the OSC during the Hatch Act investigation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee said many answers regarding this case will revolve around what is hiding in these unredacted interviews. The Committee said seeing the interviews are key to investigating whether or not Comey’s testimony before Congress was completely truthful.

When Comey was asked in his testimony before Congress on whether his decision to not recommend charges against Clinton was unanimous, he replied “yes.”

“Conclusion first, fact-gathering second; that’s no way to run an investigation,” the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote to the FBI. “The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy…. Transparency is essential to restoring the public’s trust in the FBI.”

The American people want answers, and considering Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, this is very clear.

On Sept. 13, in a letter obtained by Fox News, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd told members of the Committee the Department of Justice would not be providing Rybicki for interviews. Fox News stated the Department of Justice claims concerns these interviews will interfere with the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The American people have spoken by electing President Trump in hopes of a just and uncorrupt government, but has anything really changed? The politicians in Washington should be held to the same standards to which any U.S. citizen would be held: accountable.