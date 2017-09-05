Multiple University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus organizations have orchestrated various donation drives in efforts to aid hurricane Harvey victims.

Student-athletes and SGA members collected monetary donations from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. as fans entered Cajun Field’s five entrances at Saturday’s home football game. The donations collected will first go to help UL Lafayette students affected by the storm, and the remaining funds will go to the University of Louisiana System for distribution to storm-impacted colleges and universities in Texas.

The Collegiate Outreach Mentoring Program is holding a drive and collecting toiletries, clothing, baby items such as diapers and food, dog food, bug spray, household items and cleaning items. Those who wish to donate are asked to contact any member of COMP or Macala Carroll for a drop off location.

The Black Student Union hosted a “No Child Wet Behind” diaper drive on Rex Street Tuesday from 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Items collected will be donated to the Texas Diaper bank.

NAACP have will have a drop box in the Student Union until Sept. 30 where they will be collecting donations such as toilet paper, toiletries, blankets, flashlights, batteries, non-perishable food items, water and similar goods.

The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha also has donation boxes in all student dorms to collect the items previously listed until Sept. 15. The dorm with the most items donated will have their names entered into a drawing where five students will be selected for free tickets to Gorilla Thriller, the Alpha Phi Alpha and Pike party scheduled for Oct. 20.