More than 20 local vendors and pop-up shops dished out mountains of mac ‘n’ cheese, ladles full of gravy and pots full of beans and rice in Youngsville as part of Plate Lunch-A-Palooza, an event celebrating what Louisianians know best — a homemade feast of creature comforts.

Presented by Tony Chachere’s and touted as “the ultimate plate lunch experience” on the event Facebook, the event featured the culinary crafts of eateries such as NuNu’s Fresh Market, Johnson’s Boucaniere and Acadian Superette. Event-goers feasted while listening to bands such as Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers and Brass Mimosa.

The event also featured a lounge area to watch the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and LSU Tigers games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State, respectively.

Toby Rodriguez, chef at the Acadian Superette, dishes out plate lunches at the Plate Lunch-A-Palooza, going on until 6 p.m. This evening. #thatlacommunity #justlikeyamammamadeit A post shared by The Vermilion (@thevermilion) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:54am PDT