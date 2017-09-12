Photos by Madeline Trosclair/The Vermilion.

Portraits of five of the six men who held the highest position at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are now up for viewing in the Edith Garland Dupré Library.

Crafted by local artist Janine Collins, paintings of Dr. Ray P. Authement, Dr. Clyde L. Rougeou, Dr. Joel L. Fletcher, Lether E. Frazar and Dr. Edwin Stephens were unveiled Thursday, Sept. 7 in the library’s main corridor.

Collins, a Lafayette resident from New Orleans, also painted the library’s namesake professor, Edith Garland Dupré, who led the university’s English department and served as a professor in the early 20th century.