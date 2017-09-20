As I walked onto the festival grounds at Plate Lunch-A-Palooza, I had one goal: find the best plate lunch possible with a $25 budget. Luckily, every vendor provided only one plate lunch option and charged $5 a pop.

With a limited budget, I knew I had to choose wisely as I slowly bypassed the first few vendors. Unfortunately, Papa T’s — a local café and catering company with outstanding Facebook reviews — had a more than 30-person queue, so I had to mosey on to the next vendor that caught my eye.

Johnson’s Boucaniere has been on my “to eat” list for a long while now, and after finally getting a chance to try them out, I was not disappointed. They served me a smoked country BBQ Rib over rice with burnt-end baked beans and a side of Memphis coleslaw. Poo yie, y’all.

The smoked rib was cooked and seasoned to absolute perfection with just enough gravy to season the white rice that came with it. Personally, I could go without the coleslaw, but the kick that came along with this vendor’s recipe was a very pleasant surprise and had me reaching for my water bottle, and I was not mad about it.

The next few vendors I tried out had some good and some bad. Vermilionville’s Restaurant La Cuisine de Maman was serving their special “Sunny With a Chance of Meatballs,” which came with meatball stew and a side of corn maque choux. Honestly, corn maque choux? More like corn maque POW because it sure did come with more heat than I expected. Vermilionville’s meatball was delicious albeit on the smaller side, but its flavor definitely made up for what it lacked in size.

Unfortunately, the next dish left me rather unsatisfied. I am not one to drag a local business, so I will not be naming the vendor, but their backbone stew was not my cup of tea. Nor were their smothered white beans and corn maque choux. Unlike Vermilionville’s, this corn maque choux was overly sweet and lacked the zest traditional Cajun maque choux typically has. Given my southern roots and growing up with a father who loves white beans more than most, I was not impressed.

Chop’s Specialty Meats was next on my list, and thank goodness because their Creole-style white beans reawakened my soul with the thick creaminess that only the best white beans produce. Not only that, but their marinated pork was truly to die for. The stew mixed well with the rice it was served over and together meshed to absolute Cajun perfection. Had it been served with a slice of bread, I would’ve sopped up all the juice and wiped that plate clean. But alas, I was breadless and in public, and I really did not want to become a spectacle for the mass of people who were also enjoying the event. Another standout component to this dish was the side of homemade mac and cheese that came along with it. Overall, Chop’s had me absolutely floored with how good it was and I highly recommend them to anyone looking for a good plate lunch.

As hard as this might be to believe, the final vendor I stopped at was even more delicious than Chop’s. Acadian Superette had by far the best plate lunch I received all day. It is important for me to mention that I typically do not enjoy sweet potatoes and will never order them by choice. But by the grace of God, Chef Toby Rodriguez opened my eyes to what good sweet potatoes are with this Sweet Potato Hash. The first time I walked by this booth, the young lady working the front informed me they were out at the moment; they were waiting for more steak to be delivered to them. I am eternally grateful I waited around for their smothered seven steak, which was topped with a fresh pork sausage. The plate was both delicious and visually pleasing. I witnessed Rodriguez skillfully plate his food and finish each dish off with a sprinkle of green onions.

Considering I only spent $28 there, I left the Plate Lunch-A-Palooza completely stuffed with four boxes of leftovers for home. There were 16 possible food vendors to choose from, and even though I am sad I was unable to try them all, I am astounded to say that I enjoyed a majority of what I did eat from the five vendors I visited.

Foodies can find a list of vendors who attended the Saturday festivities on the Plate Lunch-A-Palooza Facebook page as well as their list of sponsors. All vendors are locally run and owned, so be sure to eat local and check these guys out and enjoy your plate lunches!