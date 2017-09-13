Quint’n Perry, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate of professional land and resource management, has a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 for a heart transplant that could save his life.

Perry has a severe form of cardiomyopathy, which makes it difficult for the heart to deliver blood to the body and can lead to heart failure. The page has generated $7,740, at press time on Monday, Sept. 11.

“They were talking about how he couldn’t breathe and how bad it was, and I don’t think it resonated with me,” said Ashlei Mo, Perry’s cousin and the GoFundMe page author. “I think initially everybody thought that he would be better after a few weeks or something.”

According to the web page, Perry was working at a Chili’s Bar and Grill in Lafayette when he started having trouble breathing. After taking off from work, the complications worsened, and he ended up in the emergency room.

“Maybe about a couple of months ago is when he discovered this, around the end of July,” Mo explained.

Mo also discussed how Perry’s mother is able to monitor his health condition at the hospital, as he was transferred from Lafayette to Baton Rouge and then finally to the intensive care unit in New Orleans for a heart transplant.

“The most ideal situation would be for him to have the transplant,” Mo said.

Getting the transplant, however, does not ensure the problem is solved. Mo explained in getting a transplant, Perry will have to change his lifestyle and diet. Even with a transplant, the heart might not last more than a decade.

“He’s listed right now as 1A, which is top of the list for a transplant,” Mo said.

Although the transplant could be any week, Mo said a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) — a pump attached to a weak heart that helps it pump blood — would have to be surgically inserted, so Perry could leave the hospital. Then he would have to remain in New Orleans for check-ups.

The hospital stays, the LVAD, the transplant and the foreseeable necessary medications are all considerable costs.

“Overnight, his entire life has changed,” Mo said.

The GoFundMe goal is only a portion of what Mo estimates to be over $500,000 in medical bills. Mo said they received their first donation in less than five minutes of the page launching, on Aug. 25.

“I think for us it’s been really heartwarming and an overwhelming pour of support from GoFundMe,” Mo opined. “Honestly, the GoFundMe has been an inspiration for him more than anything else. It gives him something to smile about.”

“We realize the support that Quint’n has,” Mo said, “and that our family has.”

Lamar Dickson, a UL Lafayette English education graduate and friend of Perry’s, was able to interact with him since the health problems began.

“He is in the very best spirits with reference to everything that’s going on,” Dickson said. “I don’t know what I would do if it were me in a situation like this.”

Dickson and Perry became friends while Dickson was a hall director at Stokes Hall. They were also in the UL Lafayette chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

“He has the love and support of his family and fraternity, and I’m also his line brother. He has that support,” Dickson said.

“I was quite surprised to see a 27-year-old go through this — energetic, extremely athletic, to see something like this is a total surprise,” he added.

Dickson said Omega Psi Phi is involved in the process of helping Perry with monetary donations. Gifts are trickling in from other, small chapters as well.

Among Dickson’s favorite memories with Perry, he recalled times of hanging out with friends in the park, having Perry’s dog, Deuce, running around, too.

“He loves dogs,” Dickson mentioned. “He treats his dog as a person, and now we really believe his dog is a person.”

Mo had fond recollections of when Perry became an Omega Psi Phi member, just like his uncle who had recently passed away and Perry was close to. Another was Perry’s graduation.

“Things like that are really exciting for us as a family, to just grow together and enjoy moments where we’re doing good things and coming together to have a nice time,” Mo said.

