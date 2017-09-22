In gearing up for Saturday’s home game against University of Louisiana at Monroe, University of Louisiana at Lafayette students and faculty donned their reddest attire for Ragin’ Roar, an evening of music, competitions and T-shirt cannons.



Boucher Street, located between the Rose Garden residential area and the Student Union, was transformed into a stage as the UL Lafayette dance team, Head Football Coach Mark Hudspeth and DJ Boo Milton elicited cheers and applause.



“It’s the one for the books,” Courtlynn Richard, a junior international relations major, declared. “It hasn’t even started and I’m ready. It’s about to be lit.”



Normally held before the first home game of the year, Ragin’ Roar, hosted by the University Program Council, is one of the largest pep rallies held in the fall. Celebrations were put on hold in August because Hurricane Harvey made landfall.



“I didn’t know it was gonna be so big,” Abigail Kilgore, a freshman biology major involved with Sigma Sigma Sigma, said. “I really want to meet the people.”



Although most people were there to support the Ragin’ Cajuns, some students took the pep rally as an opportunity for a break from hard work.



“(I’m) really just getting out of the dorm and having a break from studying for once,” Aishaa James, a freshman nursing major, said.



To start off Ragin’ Roar, UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajun Cheerleaders took the stage. Students cheered for their class as well as Greek life and organizations such as Student Government, Resident Hall Association, Black Student Union, Peer Mentors, Student Orientation Staff, Soul Camp and UPC.



Kristen Hamilton, Miss UL 2017, also joined the stage in her pageant garb to encourage students to attend tailgating at Bourgeois Park.



“Yes, I’m excited about the football game. I like tailgating with my sisters and with my family,” said Phenicia Smith, a senior biology major, who attended Ragin’ Roar with her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi.



Can’t see the video below? Click Here.



Next up on stage was the Ragin’ Jazz Dance Team, which had the crowd cheering. To get the crowd involved, some students on stage were given a t-shirt frozen solid and the first one to put that shirt on would win a golden football. As the participants banged the shirts on the barricades, stage, or untangled them with their bare hands, the crowd screamed and cheered for their favorite. Once a winner was declared, an impromptu dance-off happened, which only got the crowd more excited.



Hudspeth motivated the crowd and encouraged everyone to attend the tailgating party and game. His rallying words were punctuated by the university fight song.



“Compared to last year whenever they came out with the fight song it was like people really didn’t get along with it, but they played the fight song and everybody, uniformly, came together,” said Kenton Jackson, a sophomore psychology major, and a member of the University Program Council.



To wrap up Ragin’ Roar, the University Program Council threw shirts to the students who cheered the loudest.



“This year we wanted to come back, make it bigger, and better, and badder for the students because the students deserve it,” Janai Martin, UPC member and senior psychology major. “They put a lot of money into this university and we wanted to give them something they would benefit from the most.”



After Ragin’ Roar ended, the street did not clear right away. Students stayed and continued listening to the DJ as well as singing and dancing. Some students got on stage and had a dance off while some stayed towards the back of the crowd to socialize with their friends.



“If they did it again, like I’d come to it again like next week or next home game,” said RJ Heard, a freshman petroleum engineering major. Heard described Ragin’ Roar as being “lit” multiple times.



Of course, all good things must end, the host for the night announced that they needed to start cleaning up and with that students started to clear the street. Ragin’ Roar 2017 had finally ended.



The first home football game of the season is UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns vs. UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, Sept. 23.