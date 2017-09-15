Photos by Kailey Broussard/The Vermilion

From dispelling myths about how slavery in Lafayette was virtually non-existent to including blurbs mentioning that the Civil War was “all about slavery,” Rick Swanson, Ph.D., interim political science department chair, informed audience members of Lafayette’s long and intense flirtation with slavery.

Swanson told the audience of around 70 people that his presentation was merely “a skeleton” of what he learned because “there’s so much detail” — yet, he said, the information is hard to find.

“Most of this history was really hidden in obscure places or archives and databases,” he said.

The research, Swanson said, relied heavily on history books, archives, government vaults and “obscure digital databases.”

Upon discovering documents, Swanson said, he found the myths of slavery in Lafayette Parish that few Acadians owned slaves and that Acadiana was founded by mainly the French and Spanish. He found that a majority of the population of Acadiana and Lafayette Parish were of African descent.

“If you’re talking about the founding of what we today call Acadiana, it was founded by more people of African heritage than by French and Spanish heritage combined,” he said.

