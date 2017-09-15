Adding an off-campus branch to its range of services offered to University of Louisiana at Lafayette students, faculty and alumni, the UL Federal Credit Union opened its doors in a central location to the university and South Louisiana Community College.

Adorned with a vermilion, white and black balloon arch, the credit union on 805 Bertrand Dr. provides more opportunities to serve both on and off-campus clients, Credit Union Marketing Director Heather DeValcourt said.

“This new location doesn’t only give more space for our staff, but it’s also an off campus branch for easier access for SLCC and UL. We’re near Cajun field, we’re near Research Park,” she said.

The only UL Federal Credit Union branch that existed prior to the main branch’s opening was on campus within the Oliver Parking tower on McKinley Street, adjacent to the parking and transportation office.

“We’re excited because we get two places now, both on and off campus,” said DeValcourt, whose office will still be located at the on-campus branch.

Both Debbie Kidder, credit union president, and DeValcourt said the new location allows more space for the institution to expand.

Photos by Klint Landry/The Vermilion

Kidder said the additional parking in the new location, in contrast to the five shared spaces the campus location had in Olivier Parking Tower, will hopefully provide more space for employees and clientele, as well as help expand its membership base.

UL Federal Credit Union services were just recently opened to SLCC students.

“SLCC is a newer partner with us so now we don’t get to just serve the university, but community colleges as well,” DeValcourt said. “Higher education is our focus.”

According to the UL Lafayette website, the UL Federal Credit Union provides members with services like checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and credit cards.

DeValcourt said the credit union also offers convenient ATMs and shared branches. Students who keep their savings account with the credit union after they graduate will continue to have free access to over 5,000 shared branches and 15,000 MoneyPass ATMs nationwide.

“We have an entire range of banking products geared towards UL students. It’s a great way to start a credit union relationship and not only know that you can have a bank, you can also bank with a credit union,” DeValcourt said. “It’s just a great way to have a banking relationship that costs less and gives you more than somewhere else.”

DeValcourt said she encourages students to consider becoming members of the UL Federal Credit Union. She also stressed the importance of the word “member,” as opposed to “customer,” because the UL Federal Credit Union, opposed to a bank, is not for profit.