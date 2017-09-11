The Student Government Association and other organizations at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette want to give back to students and families impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey made landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, Aug. 25. With wind speeds up to 130 mph and dropping more than 50 inches of water in some parts of Texas, tens of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, most living in shelters. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Harvey hit Louisiana as a tropical storm with winds up to 40 mph and some areas getting more than 10 inches of rain.

Many people at UL Lafayette are giving back to help those who have been affected, remembering the help Acadiana received after the flooding in August 2016. Organizations started raising money and hosting donation drives across the UL Lafayette campus to offer help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha has put donation boxes in student dorms to collect needed items until Sept. 15. The Black Student Union hosted a diaper drive that will go towards the Texas Diaper bank, and will be collecting until Sept. 22. NAACP is hosting a drive collecting items such as non-perishable foods, toiletries, feminine products, flashlights and batteries until Sept. 30.

Student-athletes and SGA members collected monetary donations at the home football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, reportedly collecting $1,400.38. The money will go toward the approximately 500 UL Lafayette students, who live in affected areas of Texas, that were impacted by the hurricane.

To continue relief efforts, SGA is now collaborating with various organizations around campus and the Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive. Donations from this drive will go to those affected by the Hurricane in the Lake Charles area. Efforts to reach out to Texas-based organizations were made, but at the time contacted they reportedly did not have a great need for items.

“We are very excited to be given the opportunity to help the town that holds one of our UL System schools, McNeese,” said Mary McMahon, SGA president.

McNeese State University was closed Monday, Aug. 28, and did not reopen until 9:30 am on Thursday, Aug. 31. Southwest Louisiana expected heavy rain and flooding through that Wednesday. Students were urged to monitor weather conditions and check for campus updates. Any student having trouble attending classes because of weather was encouraged to contact McNeese faculty.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive is accepting non-perishable food items from Wednesday, Sept. 13 to Wednesday, Sept. 27. There will be tables and boxes in front of the SGA office in the Student Union to drop off food items.

If organizations are interested in being a part of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive, contact SGA for more information on how to get involved.