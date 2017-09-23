University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie, Ed.D., called for a “comprehensive review” of university organizations and hazing and substance abuse policies in an email to students, faculty and staff Friday following the possible hazing death of 18-year-old Louisiana State University student Maxwell Gruver.

Savoie’s email came a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request to state higher education system presidents to demand reviews of hazing, alcohol and drug policies in student organizations and compile a report by Oct. 29.

.@ULLafayette President E. Joseph Savoie calls for a “comprehensive review” of campus organizations and university hazing policies. pic.twitter.com/YMWXhVUGcC — Kailey Broussard (@KaileyBroussard) September 23, 2017

“We can only confront this often discreet problem if we are open and honest about the progress we’ve made in tackling it and the areas where we absolutely must improve,” Edwards wrote.

Savoie wrote that “further efforts” to reach out to campus organizations’ members, alumni and parents of members will be made after the Office of Student Affairs met with leaders of fraternities and sororities.

Read Edwards’ statement below: