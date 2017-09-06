As Houston experienced torrential downpour from Hurricane Harvey, the most catastrophic storm since 2001, Andy Thomas, a senior sports management major, prepared both his home and his workplace in Houston for the worst.

Thomas, a Baton Rouge native finishing his bachelor’s degree online while working in Texas, lives in West Houston, where two nearby spillways and bayous redirected flood waters. He and his girlfriend eyed these areas cautiously as some of the 39.72 inches of rainfall that terrorized Southeast Texas rushed down rivers and filled dams.

“We knew we were going to expect some flooding, but nothing to this magnitude,” Thomas said.

Sequestered in his home due to flooded major roads around his apartment, Thomas recalled seeing sunlight after six days of complete cloud cover and supercharged showers, and wishing to volunteer with no way of leaving his home. The storm, however, was not Thomas’ first spiral-shaped rodeo.

“I’ve been through Katrina, Gustav, Rita and then this one,” he said. “It’s almost getting to the point where I’m almost used to it so I knew what to expect.”

Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm before making landfall on Aug. 25, parking over Texas the next day. Four days later, the storm moved near Cameron Parish. According to the National Weather Service, two of Houston’s wettest days on record occurred during Harvey’s stint in the Gulf of Mexico.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Seth Warphen said the storm’s intensity was a little greater than expected. The magnitude of the storm, he said, is difficult to pinpoint, especially in an area as warm as the Gulf.

“You have water that’s essentially warm bath water with little of what we call wind shear,” he said. “It’s a really prime environment for the storm to take off.”

The storm took off and had little to drive it through land, causing the force majeure to sit over Texas, Warphen said. Instead of being propelled by a high-pressure system, the storm was “sandwiched” between two high-pressure systems, he continued, allowing it to sit and absorb moisture.

Although damage to Louisiana cities was dwarfed in comparison to damage sustained in Southeast Texas, Lake Charles sustained an inch of rain overnight, according to the U.S. News Report.

Jeslyn Daigle, a sophomore education major, and her husband, Hunter Fontenot, watched from afar as water from Hurricane Harvey crept up to their families’ houses.

Daigle, who has family in Sweeny, Texas, said some of them were trapped in the only house in their neighborhood that did not take on water. Three hours east, Fontenot’s family’s home in Lake Charles began flooding.

“It’s stressful, especially knowing that both of our families are in danger and there’s nothing we can do from here,” Daigle said.

Thomas and Daigle are two of some 400 University of Louisiana at Lafayette students from Texas, according to Dean of Students Margarita Perez, who along with University President E. Joseph Savoie, Ed.D., reached out to Texan students to remind them of resources. Perez said her email was coupled with a Hurricane Harvey Student Outreach form, which she urged students to fill out.

“It takes a toll on your body to know that your family back home is ripping out sheetrock and cleaning up,” Perez said, “so we’re making sure they have support through the counseling and testing center.”

The same week school was canceled, some student organizations spearheaded donation drives; on Wednesday, Perez said, the Student Government Association will meet with organization leaders to assess which drives already exist and how to organize possible group drives. Additionally, SGA members collected donations at the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football opener against Southeastern Louisiana University.

Perez said students who need to miss classes to tend to their families should “filter” their absence requests through the Dean of Students’ office.

“We as a community understand many of the emotions and we understand what Texans are dealing with,” Perez said.

