Jessica White, an associate of first-year experience at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, hosted a Skype interview in her UNIV 100 class on Wrongful Conviction Day, Oct. 2, with a man who spent 21 wrongful years on death row.

Nick Yarris was wrongfully convicted of first-degree murder and later released in 2004 after 21 years on death row.

“I can’t believe she (White) got in contact with him,” said Allie Moodie, freshman mechanical engineering major.

White teaches four classes — two sections focused on the crime documentaries and two on forensics media and the CSI effect — all of which were invited to her Skype interview, focused on Yarris’ autobiographical documentary “The Fear of 13.”

Yarris’ wrongful conviction is explained in the documentary available on Netflix: He spent 21 years on death row in Pennsylvania, but DNA evidence proved him innocent and he was released with only $5.33 to his name.

“The story I told in ‘The Fear of 13’ is the story we’re all trying to tell. It’s important to highlight the best parts of who we are — the small acts of good amid the chaos of the world.

“We only support the death penalty if it is for someone else,” he added

Yarris, White explained, was convicted when was 20, pulled over for driving a stolen car while intoxicated. His life, fraught with criminal behaviors, drug abuse and sexual abuse, was connected to the murder of a woman when he attempted to reduce his sentence by providing fabricated information of the suspect. The false information led to an investigation, and officers found he matched the suspect’s blood type.

Yarris said he reached the point where he asked for his right to be executed. He said started to question the purpose of his life.

A judge ordered to retest DNA evidence, and Yarris was found innocent.

“I got treated like a nut, stabbed, strangled, had my face crushed,” Yaris said. “I get it, people thought they were enacting a justified vengeance on me. I had to tune it out. People thought I must be damaged.”

Through impassioned testimonies of more than two decades spent behind bars, Yarris recounted the impact it had on his life at home.

“I had made one promise to my family while I was in there,” Yarris said, “and that was that I wouldn’t become an animal, I wouldn’t lose to the anger, I wouldn’t give into all the negativity and be like every other prisoner.”

Students were able to ask him questions and evaluate the documentary with more context. Carmen Soileau, a freshman secondary English education major, described the interview as an “eye opener.”

“You don’t get the opportunity to talk with people who are wrongfully convicted because they aren’t often given a chance,” Soileau said. “I never really did any research on opinions of the death penalty.”

“I really like the example of other people also having a mother or a close friend,” Natalie Roberts, freshman accounting major, said after the interview. “Why would I support the death penalty and do that to someone else?”

White said she found many of her students changed their opinion on the death penalty after discussing the documentary in class.

“Our conviction rates in Louisiana are so high, more than any other place in the world,” White said. “So, it’s interesting to see that we have Wrongful Conviction Day, this man who has been wrongfully convicted, and served on death row — it’s all lining up.”

Yarris said education kept him going during his imprisonment. Though as a 20-year-old he had never finished a book, he read over 9,000 books during his incarceration. He also had six years of university classes and spent time studying law.

“I made sure I had one tool to cling to, my education, because that is the one thing that gives you separation from what people think or say about you, to know that you don’t listen to them,” he said. “The very same people who once thought I was a psychotic, convicted murderer, thought I was the most beautiful, eloquent speaker they had ever met in their life. It was their perspective all along that had been the challenge to my ego.”

Despite all of the horrors and tribulations he described, Yarris still had a hopeful outlook on life.

“Every time you go through a tough experience, that’s what’s making you a beautiful human being,” he said. “We’re broken-inside individuals. I’ve gone through things that would break most men, (but) you take that energy and you create within yourself either a brace or a weakness.”