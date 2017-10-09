The Ragin’ Cajuns volleyball team faced rival ULM on Oct. 8 to gain another victory.

The Cajuns’ overall record is now 13-7, and their Sun Belt Conference record is 6-0, something the Cajuns have never achieved. The current team set a new bar after beating the 1986 Cajuns 4-0 conference play record.

In the first game against ULM, the Cajuns won 3-1. They were down for a while, but came back with great force. Nia Antoine, Dree’Ana Abram and Hanna Rovira led for kills. Sydney Davis had 16 digs, a team best, and Jessica Bartczyszyn had 37 assists.

In the second game against Monroe, Louisiana came away with a 3-0 win. There were 18 ties and six lead changes. With this win, the Cajuns had a weekend sweep. Hali Wisnoskie, Stacey Reilly, Antoine and Abram led in kills, while Davis, Avery Breaux and Lexi Hebert led in digs. Bartczyszyn moved past her 2,500 assists.

Certain things worked for the Cajuns to have such a winning streak, such as the defense, which allows them to have three touches on most plays, usually leading to points.

The Cajuns also have a lot of grit. Particularly in their game against Arkansas State, they never gave up and chased down balls that came after shanks to make great plays. They have great players that work well together and are always communicating with each other and listening to their coach. The bench support is also helpful, as there is never a quiet moment where one would doubt their support.

Though winning has been a team effort, there are a few standouts for the Cajuns who have been huge contributors. The Cajuns’ senior setter, Bartczyszyn, has 704 assists so far this season, and 48 kills, 137 digs, five blocks and 11 service aces.

Reilly, Wisnoskie, Antoine and Abram have been instrumental in turning Bartczyszyn’s achievements into points. Reilly, senior outside hitter, leads the Cajuns in kills with 198 this season. She also has 29 assists, 13 service aces and 196 digs.

Wisnoskie, freshman outside hitter, has 184 kills, five assists and 47 digs thus far. Antoine, junior middle blocker, has accrued 166 hits this season. She also has four assists, 37 digs and 13 blocks.

Abram, sophomore middle blocker, also has 13 blocks, along with 125 kills, 11 service aces and 27 digs.

Leading the Cajuns in digs is junior libero Davis with 336. Freshmen Hebert and Breaux also have their fair share of digs with 170 and 157, respectively.

The next game is Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Little Rock, Arkansas.