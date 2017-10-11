When was the last time you were really frustrated? I bet you can remember it.

I had a discussion with some friends, who I consider to be some of the best Christians I know. I was telling them about a Catholic doctrine they didn’t believe was true. No matter how much evidence I had, they concluded the discussion with something along the lines of: “If you believe that, that’s cool for you, but we don’t, and we think it’s fine to not believe it too.”

Now, I’m not talking about a matter of opinion here; I’m talking about a fundamental truth of the Catholic faith, one that is as much true or false as the fact of whether God exists or not, or the fact of whether something is a liquid or a solid at a certain temperature. I became so frustrated! I thought, “How can they not get it? How do they not care about the truth?”

These friends had a relativistic mindset when it came to that specific doctrine. They aren’t full-on relativists, but full-on relativism is becoming pretty popular lately, which is a big problem. I’ll tell you why.

First, let’s define relativism: “The doctrine that knowledge, truth and morality exist in relation to culture, society or historical context, and are not absolute.”

The problem is, if someone says there is no absolute truth, then they just made a statement they believe to be absolutely true. It’s a contradiction to say it is absolutely true that there is no absolute truth.

In his book “Why We’re Catholic,” Trent Horn makes the distinction between subjective and objective truth by calling one “ice cream truth” and the other “medicine truth.” Ice cream truth is a matter of opinion and is only necessarily true for the individual who believes it. Horn’s example is: “Mint chocolate chip ice cream tastes great.” These types of statements correspond to the way a person feels.

Medicine truth is a matter of fact, and is something that describes the world as it really is. If we took medicine purely based on which medicine we thought tasted good, rather than what it does to our body, we may end up staying sick, or even harming ourselves or dying. Horn’s example of a medicine truth is that ice cream starts to melt when left out at room temperature. This is true for everyone all the time because it is a fact about reality.

The fact that there is objective and absolute truth in the world is important when it comes to life’s biggest questions: Why am I here? Does my life have meaning and purpose? Is there a God? If so, what is that God like? What would the existence of a God and an afterlife mean for my life? The reason why objective truth is important here is that religion seeks to answer those questions, and there are answers to them.

Just to be sure we’re still on the same page, the answer to, “Is there a God?” is a “medicine truth” because it is either yes or no; it can’t be both because that would be a contradiction.

If we are being totally honest with ourselves, knowing there are objective truths that define the world as it really is, then it would be asinine to choose a religion based on ice cream truths. We shouldn’t choose something as incredibly crucial as religion based on the way we feel about it, like we choose where to eat lunch; we should choose it because it is objectively true and good.

I have a hypothesis people tend to be more relativistic as the truth in question becomes greater and more important. I think it’s because the bigger the truth is, the more it would compel someone to change. We don’t like change. Change is scary. Change is hard. Taking the easy way is certainly attractive; that’s also why I think being “spiritual but not religious” is becoming so popular. If anything, I hope you take time today and every day to think about those crucial questions and to search for the truth about the answers to them; they are some of the most important questions you can ask yourself in this one short life.