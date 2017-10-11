Have you been wanting to go out and geaux local? Well, take a trip to the Wurst Biergarten downtown! Their menu has everything you could want from a traditional European biergarten, while also showcasing local Cajun food. While you eat, you can enjoy the entertainment on the pop-up stage or walk around to check out local crafts and trinkets. Rented vendor stalls inside allow anyone to come show off their work, which is great for the small business owners in Lafayette. A few of them caught my eye.

Preservation Press

Flowers breathe new life into hand-pressed art at Preservation Press. The company began with Anne Venable, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate. As a child, Venable was always out in nature and her curiosity often led to her examining the plants around her. This trend persisted into adulthood.

Originally, turning flowers into art was only something she did to decorate her apartment. Family and friends seemed to like it, so she started producing more work and then turned it into a business.

“There’s a beauty in pressed flowers; it’s kind of haunting whenever you bring it in the house,” Venable said about her craft.

Caribbean Belize

I like to cook, so I couldn’t help but be drawn to the array of spices displayed by Caribbean Belize. All of their spices are all natural without any fillers or preservatives; most of their products are also low in sodium.

The company has been established for 20 years in Belize. The inspiration came from the Cajun restaurant Ville Platte native Libby Vidrine, CEO, ran in Belize. She began to really like selected spices, and even sold the spices in bags at one point. Since then, they’ve grown to over 150 products, varying from spices to marinades, salad dressings and more.

They’ve taken 20 of their most popular spices and returned to Lafayette to grow their business. They have only been open in the U.S. for about a month. Vidrine said they’re “glad to be back.” I bought the Cuban Spice Blend for $5, and I am thoroughly enjoying it!

Find them on facebook @Caribbeanbelize or check out www.caribbeanbelize.com to see what products they offer!

La Petite Bougie D’Acadiana

With a French name like that, you can already tell this business has Louisiana in the heart of what they do. This shop specializes in candles and wax melts, and who doesn’t love a relaxing smell in the room? All of the candles are made in small batches and are hand poured with soy wax. Some of the scents they offer are eucalyptus mint, cedar sage blackberry, oatmeal milk honey, white tea, rose geranium, vanilla and sage lavender.

Alechia Myers, based in Youngsville, is behind this labor of love. She first started to make candles with her mother. Six years ago, she was living in California and decided to pick the hobby back up as a stress reliever and the business grew from there. She returned to Lafayette two years ago.

Myers does different themes for every holiday and the halloween themed candles and melts they had on display were, I thought, especially cool.

Check these out at www.facebook.com/lapetitebougiedacadiana/

Yet another weekend in Lafayette a success! Remember to come on out, shop local and, above all, have a good time downtown.