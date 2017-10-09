The Ragin’ Cajuns football team snapped a three-game winning streak with a 21-16 victory over Idaho on Oct. 7, after which Head Coach Mark Hudspeth named junior Andre Nunez the starting quarterback moving forward.

“Moving forward, right now, I would say it’s Andre’s job,” Hudspeth said. “I don’t think you can say it any other way. We came back the way he sparked our team.”

Junior Jordan Davis started the game against Idaho but was replaced by Nunez after two series. Davis completed only one pass out of three attempts as the Cajuns began the game with two three-and-outs.

Nunez finished the game with 18-24 passing for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His 45-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half to sophomore receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley gave the Cajuns a 21-10 advantage and eventually sealed the win.

“(Nunez) makes really good decisions. He throws a really accurate football,” Hudspeth said. “I thought he was very effective.”

Davis has played in all five games this season, and has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 676 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

In just two games, Nunez has completed 65.5 percent of his passes. He has thrown for 500 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Louisiana now has a 2-3 overall record, 1-1 in the Sun Belt Conference.

It will be a short week of preparation for the Cajuns as they face Texas State at Cajun Field on Oct. 12. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.