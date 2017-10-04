This summer after speaking to his “top generals,” the president declared members of the transgender community banned from the military on grounds of “financial burden” and “troop readiness.” Although this came as a surprise to everyone, including Pentagon officials, let’s take a look at the ins and outs of this declaration.

“Troop readiness” is a general statement which implies our troops must always show a certain level of skill and health and have the ability to jump into battle the second we call upon them as a country. The same assumption is placed upon transgender troops, and they have answered the call.

Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., the Pentagon’s top general, told Congress he believed “any individual who meets the physical and mental standards, and is worldwide deployable and is currently serving, should be given the opportunity to continue to serve.” Currently, about 10,000 active troops and reserves in the military are transgender. Ten thousand men and women dedicating their lives to our country and fighting for our freedoms. By banning members of the transgender community, 10,000 capable and ready troops are removed from our frontlines and from protecting us. This, without doubt, takes away from our readiness.

So, what about the financial burden? While the common perception is that a transition surgery and medications can be costly, the numbers show that compared to other procedures, this is false. The cost of transition surgery is a pittance to the military at between $2-$8 million per year while estimates of the costs for a complete ban of transgender personel are around $960 million.

The costs for transition surgery are minimal compared to the $84 million on erectile dysfunction medications paid out each year in the military, and the president’s own trips to Mar-A-Lago tallied well into the $20 million mark, almost double the cost for transgender troops’ surgeries.

As the spouse of a veteran Navy sailor, I’ve seen first-hand the bond you form with others in the military. Your base becomes your second home, and the people there become your second family. You are thrown into a crazy life separated from everyone familiar to you, and you’re expected to defend the country together.

Yet, it works. The chaos of the matter, and the sheer experience bond you together in a way nothing else could. It’s a place where every identification came second to the knowledge you held, and what your skill set is. A place where a family is born. You stand by and with your family.

The signed memo is already disrupting the lives of our military members. Though the ACLU has filed an injunction to stop the banning of transgender members, the first wave of healthcare denials has set in. Military service members with surgeries scheduled months, or years in advance, pick up their phones to broken promises, not unlike how we treat our veterans who exit the military in health care, denials and lost promises.

Like those affected by the shortened DACA Dreamer’s timetable, current transgender members of the military find themselves in limbo. Currently, the U.S. military is by far the largest employer of transgender persons in the US. They serve us, and we in turn provide for both them and their families. If we ban them from service, what happens to those families?