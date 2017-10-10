Following their latest road game against Idaho, the Cajuns face a short week when they travel back home to play the Texas State Bobcats on a Thursday night game at Cajun Field on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Head Coach Mark Hudspeth is looking forward to having his team play on ESPNU in its “white out” game.

“It’s great exposure for our program, our university and our community,” Hudspeth said in his weekly press conference.

The Cajuns, who come to the game 2-3, face a struggling Texas State team this season, who are 1-5.

Despite the Bobcats’ record, Hudspeth knows their wins and losses aren’t telling the whole story.

“Don’t let the record fool you; Texas State is competitive,” Hudspeth said.

The key matchup to look at in Thursday’s game is the Cajuns’ rushing offense versus the Bobcat’s rushing defense.

Ranked sixth in the Sunbelt with 179.2 yards per game at rushing, the Cajuns will face a stifling Bobcat’s rushing defense who are ranked third in the conference, only giving up 143.8 yards per game on the ground.

“Defensively, they’re led by Gabe Loyd,” Hudspeth said. “I think he’s one of the top linebackers in the conference. He’s a really, really good football player, and we’ve got to be prepared for a team that will come in very hungry.”

Freshman running back Trey Ragas, who is the leading rusher for the Cajuns, will look to improve on his numbers, ranking second the Sun Belt, averaging 90.6 yards per game.